China Degradable Plastics (PLA & PBAT) Market 2021: Market Penetration Rate of Degradable Plastics will be Gradually Improved in 2022 and 2025

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Degradable Plastics (PLA & PBAT) Market Insight Report, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Policy catalysis accelerates the release of demand for degradable plastics. In 2020, China issued the Opinions on Further Strengthening the Treatment of Plastic Pollution, and after the plastic limit order in 2008, it once again intensified efforts to rectify the plastic pollution problem, which is called the plastic ban order in the market. The Opinions clearly stated that the use of non-degradable plastic bags, disposable plastic tableware, hotel and hotel disposable plastic articles and express plastic packaging should be restricted step by step in 2020, 2022 and 2025.

We believe that the demand for plastic products is relatively rigid, and there are no other convenient substitutes in the short term, so it is difficult to completely ban them, which means that the demand for some traditional plastics will shift to degradable plastics. With the introduction of plastic restriction measures in various provinces, the release of market demand for degradable plastics is expected to accelerate.

According to the contents of the Opinions, we believe that the express delivery, agriculture, take-out and retail industries will be the leading fields for the substitution of degradable plastics, and the market penetration rate of degradable plastics will be gradually improved in 2022 and 2025.

Based on the policy guidelines and the consumption of plastics in the industry, we believe that by 2025, the demand for degradable plastics in the fields of express packaging, agricultural mulch film, disposable tableware and plastic shopping bags will be released by 680,000 tons, 490,000 tons, 470,000 tons and 1.06 million tons, totaling 2.7 million tons. According to the average price of degradable plastics of 20,000 yuan/ton, the market scale reached 54 billion yuan.

According to statistics, at present, the global production capacity of degradable plastics is about 996,000 tons/year, of which 480,000 tons are in China. The production capacity of PLA and PBAT single line is only 150,000 tons/year (Nature Works, USA) and 100,000 tons/year (Novamont, Italy).

At present, the global production capacity is expanding at an accelerated pace, with 1.381 million tons/year of projects under construction, most of which come from China (1.287 million tons/year). At present, China's existing and under construction production capacity totals about 1.767 million tons, but the demand for degradable plastics released by the implementation of China's new plastic restriction policy is expected to reach 2.7 million tons. If the demand meets expectations, the supply-side gap will still be over 930,000 tons.

Key Topics Covered:

1 PLA and PBAT are the mainstream products in the field of degradable plastics
1.1 degradable plastic products in full bloom
1.2 PLA and PBAT are mainstream products in the future, with broad development prospects

2 PLA industrial technical barriers are high, and China is still in its infancy
2.1 PLA technical difficulty lies in lactide
2.2 PLA production is accelerated, and cooperative research and development is a major source of technology

3 PBAT industry is relatively mature and its production capacity is leading the world
3.1 The core advantage of PBAT comes from integration
3.2 PBAT project is advancing rapidly, with direct esterification as the main process

4 Governments at all levels to increase the promotion of plastic pollution control policies
4.1 At the central level, a number of policies have been continuously introduced to strengthen the control of plastic pollution
4.2 Different provinces attach different importance to the plastic limit order, and Zhejiang, Shanghai and Henan attach the most importance to it
4.3 Specific promotion of plastic limit orders of key provincial and municipal governments

Companies Mentioned

  • Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co. Ltd.

  • Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co.,Ltd.

  • Kingfa Sci.& Tech.Co.,Ltd.

  • Shanghai Tong-jie-liang Biomaterials Co.,LTD.

  • Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • Jin Hui Zhao Long High Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Zhejiang Huafon New Materials Co., Ltd.

  • Wanhua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd.

  • Jiangsu Heshili New Material Co.,Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f4wqqw

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


