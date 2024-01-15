China Builder Logan’s Restructuring Hits Snag as Lenders Revolt

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer Logan Group Co. suffered an unexpected setback just days after progress on its restructuring plan, as bank creditors split with bondholders and threatened to liquidate two key units.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A lawyer representing the banks said the lenders may substitute the bondholders in their original winding-up petition at a Hong Kong court hearing Monday, saying Logan hasn’t provided information requested. A lawyer representing the bondholders told the court they are seeking to dismiss the petition after signing an agreement with Logan.

Judge Anthony Chan of the court said he will adjourn the case for four weeks to give the banks more time to consider whether to replace the bondholders as the case’s new petitioner. Chan said the latest decision is “very exceptional” after several adjournments and the lawsuit is dragging “too long.”

“I’m not going to give you forever,” said Judge Chan.

The unexpected turn of events threatens to further prolong Logan’s efforts to work out a viable restructuring deal, offering a contrast to a week ago when the bondholders’ intention to withdraw the case fueled optimism about the process. It came even as Logan disclosed terms of a debt overhaul blueprint and said it had struck a deal with the bondholder group who filed the original petitions.

Logan said in a filing Friday that holders of existing offshore notes are being offered four options, including receiving $15 cash for every $100 of bond principal with accrued interest waived. The restructuring would involve $6.65 billion of offshore debt, including $3.37 billion of dollar notes, it added.

Logan’s dollar bonds have rallied this month to nearly 10 cents on the dollar, Bloomberg-compiled data show. Its shares pared earlier gains of as much as 17% and were last up about 8% on Monday.

Story continues

“We had no visibility of the terms allegedly entered between the company and the ad-hoc group,” said the lawyer representing the banks. “No information has been provided in response to our requests around what exactly the terms were, and were they the same terms as what we were given.”

The terms are in the public domain after the company’s latest stock exchange filing, Logan’s lawyer said in his response.

--With assistance from Alice Huang.

(Updates with chart, comments from lawyers and judge)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.