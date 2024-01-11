China Developer Sino-Ocean Is Said to Seek Yuan Bond Extensions

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese property developer Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd. told some bondholders that it plans to extend all its local yuan bonds outstanding, including pushing back maturities of four notes by up to 30 months, said people involved in the private conversations.

The four yuan bonds comprise a 1.5 billion yuan ($210 million) note due 2024, a 1.3 billion yuan bond due 2024, a 1.2 billion yuan note due 2026 and a 3 billion yuan bond due 2024, said the people who requested anonymity discussing private matters. Sino-Ocean offers to repay the notes via six installments every three months starting from the 15th month, they added.

The developer said it plans to convene bondholder meetings later this month to vote on the proposal, adding that it also plans to notify bondholders within this week extension proposals for all its other yuan notes outstanding, with similar key terms.

Sino-Ocean didn’t immediately offer comment when reached by Bloomberg News.

--With assistance from Shuiyu Jing and Emma Dong.

