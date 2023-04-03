U.S. markets open in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.50
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,575.00
    +115.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,228.25
    -73.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.20
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.00
    +4.33 (+5.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.80
    -6.40 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.26 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0838
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.67
    +0.65 (+3.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2319
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4600
    +0.6630 (+0.50%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,133.22
    -265.62 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.90
    +1.69 (+0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,687.98
    +56.24 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

China dissatisfied with Japan's chip export restrictions -spokesperson

Reuters
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning attends a news conference in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China was strongly dissatisfied with Japan's export restrictions on chip manufacturing equipment, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

China hoped Japan would act on its statements of cooperation with China and take an objective stance, Mao told reporters at a regular briefing.

Japan said on Friday it would restrict exports of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, aligning its technology trade controls with a U.S. push to curb China's ability to make advanced chips.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese lenders focus on risk management amid global banking crisis

    China's top lenders should enhance risk management practices and be more sensitive to macroeconomic fluctuations, senior Chinese banking officials said, in response to a global banking sector crisis that has roiled financial markets. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) suggests banks should strictly abide by the regulatory requirements and measures of risk management, Xie Xiaoxue, from China Construction Bank Corp's (CCB) credit management department, said.

  • Beijing’s Micron Probe Spurs $12 Billion Rally in China Chip Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese chip-related stocks advanced amid optimism that they will benefit from the nation’s growing self-reliance push after Beijing launched a probe into Micron Technology Inc.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutor to Probe Credit Suisse Deal, 30% Job Cuts SeenDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War

  • Swiss Prosecutor to Probe Credit Suisse Deal, 30% Job Cuts Seen

    (Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s top prosecutor opened a probe into the takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG by UBS Group AG, while a Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported that the fusion may result in up to 30% of the workforce being cut. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutor to Probe Credit Suisse Deal, 30% Job Cuts SeenDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist

  • Tesla misses delivery estimates as price cuts fail to lure buyers

    Tesla delivered 422,875 vehicles compared with analyst expectations for 430,008 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data. Investors have been watching CEO Elon Musk's gamble that cutting prices would stimulate sales, making up for the profit hit from eroding margins. Shares have soared more than 68% this year on hopes that Tesla would win a price war it started, although the stock remains more than 50% down from its peak in November 2021.

  • $90 cream and $10 toothpaste: Companies target big spenders

    Companies from toothpaste makers to even discounters are adding more premium items like designer body creams and services as they reach out to wealthier shoppers who are still spending freely even in the face of higher inflation and a volatile economic environment. Think $10 toothpastes and $90 creams on supermarket shelves. Retailers and consumer product companies felt justified in raising prices to offset higher costs from gnarled supply chains and Russia’s war in Ukraine last year.

  • Oil prices jump, markets narrow odds on Fed hike

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise round of output cuts, a potentially ominous sign for global inflation just days after a slowdown in U.S. price data had boosted market optimism. The change comes before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia. "The involvement of the largest OPEC+ members suggests that adherence to production cuts may be stronger than has been the case in the past," said Vivek Dhar, an energy analyst at CBA.

  • Why China launched a cybersecurity review into US memory chip maker Micron Technology and what could happen next

    Micron Technology, the United States' largest memory chip maker, has become the first foreign semiconductor company to be put under a cybersecurity review by China, months after the American tech firm closed its DRAM design operations in Shanghai at the end of last year. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement on Friday that it launched an investigation into Micron's products in China to "safeguard key information infrastructure supply chain security" and "prevent cybers

  • Japan buys Russian oil above $60-a-barrel cap, breaking with US allies: report

    Japan has been buying Russian oil below the Western-imposed price cap of $60 a barrel, though Russian-sourced imports remain relatively small.

  • Oil prices surge as Saudis slash production

    Oil prices surged almost 8pc as markets opened in Asia on Monday morning after a surprise production cut by Saudi-led oil producers.

  • Marketmind: Oil spike a black mark for inflation, consumer demand

    Oil prices have stolen the show in Asia on Monday, and not in a good way if you care about global inflation and consumer spending power. Brent and U.S. crude futures both jumped more than 5%, though they were off the early peaks. Analysts assumed OPEC+ was trying to put a floor under prices, around $80 a barrel for Brent and $75 for the U.S. flavour of oil, and Goldman Sachs quickly raised its forecast to $95 a barrel for year end.

  • Shipbuilder Austal sinks on former U.S. executives' indictment for financial fraud

    Austal, which builds ships for the U.S. Navy and is working on parts of the Virginia class submarines, plunged to its lowest level since October 25, 2018, and marked its worst intraday drop since January 17. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) charged three former employees for "allegedly making or causing to be made false and misleading statements about Austal USA's performance and financial condition between 2012 and 2016", the company said. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also filed civil charges against the three individuals, Austal said.

  • Saudi-Led Oil Producers to Lower Output Further

    The new cuts are expected to total more than a million barrels a day, a surprise move that led to a jump in crude prices.

  • Oil surges as OPEC+ surprise output cuts shake markets

    Oil prices surged on Monday, posting the biggest daily rise in nearly a year, after a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut more production jolted markets. Brent crude was trading at $83.89 a barrel by 0627 GMT, up $4, or 5%, after touching the highest in a month at $86.44 earlier in the session. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia shook markets by announcing further production cuts of about 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd) on Sunday.

  • Australia Sees Lithium Exports Matching Thermal Coal by 2028

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia sees its booming lithium sector matching thermal coal’s importance within five years as the world increasingly shifts from fossil fuels to clean energy. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutor to Probe Credit Suisse Deal, 30% Job Cuts SeenDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger Tatar

  • Oil prices soar on producer output cuts; Asian shares mixed

    Oil prices soared more than 5% on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers said they will cut production by 1.15 million barrels per day from May until the end of the year. U.S. benchmark crude oil rose $3.91 to $79.58 per barrel, or 5.1%, in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose $1.30 to $75.67 per barrel on Friday, ahead of the weekend meeting where members of the so-called OPEC+ group of oil exporting countries decided on the cuts, which are in addition to a reduction announced last October that infuriated the Biden administration.

  • How New Technology Will Disrupt The Oil And Gas Industry

    Energy companies are increasingly turning toward tech heavyweights for help in cutting costs and streamlining operations

  • Oil Buyers Reel From OPEC+ Cuts as They Explore Alternatives

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil refiners in Asia — like the wider crude market — have found themselves caught out by the surprise Saudi-led move to spearhead an OPEC+ production cut, and are now preparing to diversify purchases in the spot market if needed.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutor to Probe Credit Suisse Deal, 30% Job Cuts SeenDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘So

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.