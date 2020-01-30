China Dollar Bond Euphoria Seen Waning Amid Virus Jitters

(Bloomberg) -- The sizzling start to the year for Chinese company dollar bond sales risks fading as the coronavirus darkens investor mood.

Bond offerings have totaled about $27 billion so far this month, the busiest pace in January ever even before the Lunar New Year holiday, which is now extended to Feb. 2 in the mainland. With risks building up amid a rout in credit markets, Aberdeen Standard Investments sees issuance waning.

“We expect to see a reduction in new issuance, in particular Chinese corporate issuance, until markets stabilize and the economic impacts of the virus are better understood,” said Paul Lukaszewski, head of corporate debt for Asia and Australia at Aberdeen Standard.

The dimming prospects come as global markets struggle to weigh the economic blow from the virus amid the mounting death toll. Asia high-grade dollar bond spreads widened on Wednesday to reach a seven-week high of 123 basis points, according to a Bloomberg Barclays index. Macau casino bonds and Chinese property developers were among the hardest hit in the broader market sell-off.

To be sure, some better quality names may still make it to the market. “We would not be surprised to see established investment grade issuers do opportunistic drive-by issuance to capitalize on the lower borrowing costs available to them,” Aberdeen’s Lukaszewski added.

