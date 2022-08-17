China Dongsheng International Change of Officers and Directors

Las Vegas, NV., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Dongsheng International Inc., (OTC Markets: CDSG) (the “Company” or “CDSG”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Craig Alford as a Director.

Mr. Alford holds both an Honors Bachelor of Science and a Master’s Degree in Science and is a registered Professional Geoscientist. Mr. Alford has wide-ranging project and business development experience, having worked throughout North and South America, Central Asia, Australia, Africa, Russia and China. During the last seven years, Mr. Alford has been involved in projects in the battery metals sector.

Mr. Alford is also appointed to the role as interim CFO, replacing Caren Currier, the current CFO. Additionally, Mr. Lowell Holden, a veteran of overseeing corporate finances who serves as CFO of Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTC: NBIO) and Controller of Barrel Energy (OTC: BRLL), has been appointed as Controller for the Company.

CDSG has recently been focused on several ventures that will address energy needs for today and tomorrow, with initiatives for lithium production and recovery as well as energy storage solutions for electric vehicles to grid-scale needs.

About the Company: China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTC Markets: CDSG) is an emerging diversified investment company based in Las Vegas. The company's principal activity is investing in both public and private companies in the technology, natural resource and various other sectors.

Contacts:

Harp Sangha-Chairman

1-702-595-2247

Company Disclaimers: As a "penny stock" Company, within the meaning of federal and state securities law, Barrel Energy Inc. may not avail itself of the Safe Harbor provisions as identified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. However, CDSG provides the following disclaimer and warning to protect our shareholders, prospective investors and the public at large by alerting them to the risks and uncertainties involved with any investment, and the need to perform their own due diligence and assessment.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission.



