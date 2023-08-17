China downturn drags smartphone sales to their lowest level in a decade

A shopper uses a digital payment service to purchase food at a stall in Nanluoguxiang in Beijing, China, on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023

Global smartphone sales are set to hit their lowest point since 2013 as China’s economic headwinds weakened consumer spending worldwide.

Total shipments of smartphones are expected to decline 6pc this year to 1.15bn units, according to figures from Counterpoint Research.

Economic pressures in China have hit consumers’ spending on electronics, the consultancy said, triggering a slowdown that impacts the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Falling inflation in the US was not enough to offset the decline.

“There’s been a decoupling between what’s happening in the economy and consumers buying phones,” said Jeff Fieldhack, Counterpoint’s North America research director.

“Despite strength in the [US] jobs market and inflation falling, consumers are hesitant to upgrade their devices.”

The £500bn smartphone sector is seen as an economic bellwether, signalling how much disposable income consumers have available.

The last time smartphone sales were at this level, the iPhone 5 had just been released, inflation was running at just under 3pc and David Cameron was the prime minister.

The slowdown comes as global PC sales also hit a similar low, raising fears of a general consumer tech slowdown.

High interest rates, especially in the UK, have contributed to sluggish economic growth and a general tightening of belts over the past year.

Chinese market conditions have prompted Apple, one of the world’s biggest smartphone makers, to start shifting production elsewhere.

The iPhone creator, and its key suppliers such as Foxconn, are currently shifting production from China to countries such as India and Vietnam.

Production of the iPhone 15 reportedly began in India earlier this month,

Apple holds around a third of the global smartphone market share, which rises to more than half in Western countries.

Counterpoint’s Mr Fieldhack said the tech giant is in a “good spot” to steal wealthy customers during the latter stages of the year.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.