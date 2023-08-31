China Eases Down Payments, Mortgage Rates in Fresh Stimulus Move

(Bloomberg) -- China unveiled reductions in down-payment requirements for homebuyers and will allow lenders to lower rates on existing mortgages, taking major new steps to a halt a slump in the country’s residential property market.

The minimum down payment will be 20% for first-time buyers and 30% for second-time buyers, according to a joint statement from People’s Bank of China and National Administration of Financial Regulation on Thursday.

The new rules pave way for potentially substantial reductions to minimum down-payment rules in bigger cities. More than a dozen larger cities in China set the minimum on new homes at 30% or higher, according to Huatai Securities. Chinese banks have traditionally required higher down-payment rates than in developed economies.

China’s property sector has come under mounting stress, with giant developer Country Garden Holdings Co. this week posting a record loss. Despite risks spreading to the country’s $60 trillion financial system, officials have refrained from resorting to a large-scale bailout for the industry, spurring broader economic concerns and putting the government’s 5% growth target at risk.

“The entire package is a step in the right direction — these are stabilizing measures, and will help confidence from sliding further,” said Kelvin Lam, a China economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

While China has reduced benchmark interest rates, most Chinese households haven’t seen a benefit, as banks don’t typically reprice existing loans until the beginning of the year. The new guidelines are expected to be adopted by the nation’s big banks.

Bloomberg reported the plan to cut rates on existing mortgages — the first such step since 2009, according to Zhongtai Securities — earlier this week. The cut could lift GDP growth by 0.1 to 0.2 percentage points, Bloomberg Economics estimated.

Local governments will set their own down-payment thresholds and interest-rate floors according to regional market conditions, the national regulators said Thursday.

Mortgage-loan policies vary from city to city. In Beijing, some first-timers need to come up with a down payment of 40% of the home’s value, while in smaller cities the requirement is 20%.

As for mortgage rates, as of June, 100 out of 343 Chinese cities have lowered the floor for loans for new homes — or removed the minimum required — the PBOC said in its latest quarterly monetary policy report. That’s brought the nation’s average mortgage rate to 4.11% in June, down 0.51 percentage point from a year earlier.

“The reduction in the interest rate of existing housing loans can save interest expenses for borrowers, which helps expand consumption and investment,” the People’s Bank of China said in a statement.

Last week, the central government allowed local governments to scrap a rule that disqualifies people who’ve ever had a mortgage — even if fully repaid — from being considered a first-time homebuyer in major cities. At least four major cities have since adopted it.

