China economy grows faster than expected in first quarter

Mariko Oi - Business reporter
2 min read
0
A shopper at supermarket in China.
China's first quarter retail sales growth slipped [Getty Images]

China's economy made a stronger-than-expected start to the year, even as the crisis in its property sector deepened.

According to official data, gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 5.3% in the first three months of 2024, compared to a year earlier.

That beat expectations the world's second largest economy could see growth slow to 4.6% in the first quarter.

Last month, Beijing set an ambitious annual growth target for world's second largest economy of "around 5%".

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) also showed first quarter retail sales growth, a key gauge of China's consumer confidence, fell to 3.1%.

"You cannot manufacture growth forever so we really need to see households come to the party if China wants to hit that around 5% growth target," Harry Murphy Cruise from Moody's Analytics told the BBC.

In the same period property investment fell 9.5%, highlighting the challenges faced by China's real estate firms.

The figures came as China continues to struggle with an ongoing property market crisis. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the sector accounts for around 20% of the economy.

The latest data also showed new home prices fell at the fastest pace for more than eight years in March.

The real estate industry crisis has been highlighted in January when property giant Evergrande was ordered to liquidate by a court in Hong Kong.

Rival developers Country Garden and Shimao have also been hit with a winding-up petitions in the city.

Last week, credit ratings agency Fitch cut its outlook for China, citing increasing risks to the country's finances as it faces economic challenges.

At the annual gathering of China's leaders in March officials said the economy grew by 5.2% in 2023.

For decades the Chinese economy expanded at a stellar rate, with official figures putting its GDP growing at an average of close to 10% a year.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • China's economy grew 5.3% in first quarter, beating expectations

    China’s economy in the first quarter beat expectations while receiving a boost from policies and an increase in demand, the government said Tuesday. China’s economy has struggled to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, with a slowdown in demand and a property crisis weighing on its growth. The better-than-expected economy data came days after China reported a decline in import and export figures for March as well as a slowdown in inflation following months of deflationary pressures.

  • Tax Day reveals a major split in how Joe Biden and Donald Trump would govern

    Biden, the sitting Democratic president, released his income tax returns on the IRS deadline of Monday. Filing jointly with his wife, Jill, he reported gross income of $619,976 and paid a federal income tax rate of 23.7%. On Tuesday, Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech in Scranton, Pennsylvania, about why the wealthy should pay more in taxes to reduce the federal deficit and help fund programs for the poor and middle class.

  • USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Pop Higher Against The Yen

    The USD continues to be strong, and we have seen more buying on Monday against the Yen as the interest rate differential continues to power this pair.

  • This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 62

    Is it worth it to claim your benefits as soon as possible?

  • Chinese Economy’s Strong Start to 2024 Is Already Fading

    (Bloomberg) -- China announced faster-than-expected economic growth in the first quarter – along with some numbers that suggest things are set to get tougher in the rest of the year.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROITrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapApple Faces Worst iPhone Slu

  • Trump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally Fizzles

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s social media startup tumbled on Monday, extending a two-week slump, after the company took a first step toward allowing the former president and other insiders to capitalize on their stakes.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROITrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Ma

  • Bond Yields Surge To 6-Month Highs As Likelihood Of No-Landing Scenario Increases: UBS Warns Of Potential Fed Rate Hikes To 6.5%

    U.S. Treasury yields have reached their highest levels since mid-November 2023, driven by a mix of economic resilience, persistent fiscal spending and resuming inflationary pressures. These factors are steering the market’s expectations away from earlier predictions of imminent Federal Reserve rate cuts, significantly impacting the cost of issuing U.S. government debt. Treasury Bond ETFs Fall To Mid-November 2023 Lows On Monday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit 4.61%, a peak not observ

  • Biden’s twin adversaries: Iran and gas prices

    Energy markets seem to have dodged a bullet, with oil prices settling after Iran's April 13 attack on Israel. Biden needs it to stay that way.

  • Fed should not act urgently to cut rates unless required, Daly says

    PALO ALTO, California (Reuters) -There is "no urgency" to cut U.S. interest rates, Mary Daly, the president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, said on Monday, with the economy and labor market strong, and inflation still above the Fed's target of 2%. The Fed is increasingly expected to hold its policy rate steady in the range of 5.25% to 5.5% until mid-September, more than a year past its last rate hike, before cutting rates just twice before year-end, but inflation in the first three months was higher than most forecasters expected. "The worst thing to do is act urgently when urgency is not required," Daly, one of 19 U.S. central bankers who set monetary policy, said at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research.

  • Fed’s Daly Says No Urgency to Cut, Policy in a Good Place

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly reiterated there’s no urgency to adjust interest rates, pointing to solid economic growth, a strong labor market and still-elevated inflation.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROITrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets