U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,016.95
    -2.86 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,733.96
    +104.40 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,334.27
    -30.14 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.61
    -5.16 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.19
    +0.06 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.00
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4690
    -0.0560 (-1.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2327
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3780
    +0.2130 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,647.31
    -270.77 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.18
    -3.10 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,757.36
    -27.31 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,299.19
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

China eHailing Platforms Benchmark Report 2022

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "eHailing Platforms in China, 2022: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

 

The study features Didi Global Inc. (Didi), Shouqi Group (Shouqi Yueche), SAIC Mobility Technology and Service (Xiangdao Chuxing), T3 Mobile Travel Services (T3 Mobility), Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Cao Cao Mobility), Hello TransTech (Hello Chuxing), UCAR Inc. (UCar), Meituan (Meituan Dache), AutoNavi Holdings (AutoNavi), and Beijing Changxing Information Technology (Dida Chuxing).

While more than 200 companies either are exploring the market or have recently entered it, the publisher has identified these 10 as the market powerhouses.

In the last 5 years, the Chinese government has tightened vehicle data collection, data protection, data privacy, and cybersecurity through a series of laws and regulations. The analyst recognizes that all electronic hailing (eHailing) platform providers in China must assess these regulations and update their business operations and strategies to ensure legal compliance.

China's eHailing market is mature. Growth drivers include residents' improved living standards, restricted private car travel, and shortages of cruising taxis. In 2021, the country's eHailing market transaction scale reached $50.52 billion. The market remains on agrowth trajectory and is on course to reach $56.43 billion in 2022, registering year-on-year (YOY) growth of 11.7%.

By the end of 2021, 258 eHailing service providers had obtained the Online Taxi Booking Business License, an increase of 40 companies compared to 2019. Meanwhile, 3.9 million online ride-hailing driver's licenses and 1.6 million vehicle licenses were issued across China.

China has tightened data-related rules on the eHailing industry. In fact, the eHailing giant Didi Global Inc. (Didi) was fined $1.20 billion for 16 legal violations. As the investigation of the company's cybersecurity gradually unfolded, Didi's rivals began competing to grab more market share.

Chinese regulators later summoned 11 eHailing platforms, including Meituan, T3 Mobility, AutoNavi, and many other companies mentioned in this study, to stop illegal business expansion and publicity practices to recruit both drivers and passengers. Therefore, eHailing platforms must take serious measures to comply with newly released national cybersecurity laws and security guidelines on processing data collected from their vehicles.

Despite the ongoing national investigation on Didi, the company still dominates the eHailing market, with nearly 70.0% share in 2021. Tier II eHailing platforms such as Xiangdao Chuxing, T3 Mobility, Cao Geode Mobility, Shouqi Yueche, and Dida Chuxing totaled 20.0% market share in 2021. More than 200 eHailing platforms split the remaining 10.0% market share. The publisher independently plotted China's top 10 eHailing platforms in this Frost RadarT analysis.

Companies to Action

  • AutoNavi

  • Cao Cao Mobility

  • Dida Chuxing

  • Didi

  • Hello Chuxing

  • Meituan Dache

  • Shouqi Yueche

  • T3 Mobility

  • UCar

  • Xiangdao Chuxing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vbssa7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact: Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | press@researchandmarkets.net

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-ehailing-platforms-benchmark-report-2022-301729555.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • What to anticipate in Tesla’s Q4 earnings call

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Dave Briggs and Seana Smith highlight what investors should expect in Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings call.

  • Microsoft earnings are ‘better than feared’ amid tech sector trends: Analyst

    RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst Rishi Jaluria joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Microsoft's latest earnings report, the tech company's investment into the ChatGPT A.I., hiring across Microsoft's units, and the outlook of its deal with Activision.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Foreign Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 11 most undervalued foreign stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Most Undervalued Foreign Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. According to JPMorgan’s projections, the global economy is expected to grow at a meagre rate of […]

  • Stocks moving after hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One, Fox

    Stocks moving in after hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One, Fox

  • enCore Energy Announces Proposed Public Offering

    enCore Energy Corp. ("enCore" or the "Company") (NYSE: EU) (TSXV: EU) today announced that it has filed a preliminary short form prospectus in connection with an overnight marketed offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") of the Company. The Offering will be conducted through a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity (collectively, the "Underwriters").

  • Investors eye Boeing jet production outlook, delivery schedule

    As Boeing battles disruption in its supply chains, investors will be looking for the largest U.S. planemaker to satisfy questions about its planned ramp-up for commercial jets and set aside concerns over losses in major defense projects when it reports earnings Wednesday. Boeing has seen 737 MAX customer demand recover briskly after two crashes and the COVID-19 pandemic battered the airline industry. Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said in October Boeing has “mitigated these existential moments.”

  • Verizon stock jumps on earnings, subscriber growth

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Verizon.

  • 15 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 biggest natural gas pipeline companies in the world. If you want to see more companies in this selection, go to the 5 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World. In the past five decades, the consumption of energy globally has increased by over […]

  • Microsoft stock dives into the red after forecast misses, CFO warns about deceleration

    Microsoft Corp.'s profit declined more than 12% in the holiday season, and executives said Tuesday that a revenue deceleration in December is expected to continue into the new year as the company lays off workers.

  • Intuitive Surgical stock drops 10%, COVID resurgence hobbles sales

    Shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) dropped more than 10% in the extended session Tuesday after the maker of surgical robotic systems reported fourth-quarter results slightly below Wall Street expectations and said it placed fewer of its devices during the quarter. The company said it was able to place 369 of its flagship Da Vinci Surgical Systems, a 4% drop compared with 385 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Shares of Intuitive Surgical ended the regular trading day up 0.9%.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2023

    Berkshire Hathaway beat the market yet again last year, and some of its stocks have huge potential in 2023.

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed at $88.38, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day.

  • Microsoft Stock Turns Lower As Cloud Outlook Offsets Earnings Beat

    Microsoft's flagship Azure cloud unit posted solid revenue growth, boosting the tech giant's Street-beating bottom line.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy That Are Perfect for Your Retirement Accounts in 2023

    Warren Buffett's still got it. Buffett's investment conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), once again crushed the market in 2022, besting the S&P 500's 18% decline (factoring in dividends) with a nearly 4% gain. For over five decades, Buffett has earned fortunes for Berkshire's shareholders by buying and holding high-quality, low-risk stocks.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Energy stocks can be a great place in the market to find dividends that you can hold forever. Energy companies are often less speculative than growth stocks, and are built to generate consistent returns on investments over time. Here a look at why I love Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) and their 5.9% and 4.6% respective dividends -- and why Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) doesn't have a sustainable dividend to bet on.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Microsoft Erases Gains On Weak Guidance; Tesla Earnings On Tap

    Dow Jones futures turned lower after hours, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, as Microsoft guidance overrode better-than-feared earnings. ASML, Boeing and Tesla are on tap Wednesday. The stock market rally traded in a relatively narrow range Tuesday after big gains in the prior two sessions.

  • 12 Cheap Bank Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 12 cheap bank stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of the banking sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Bank Stocks To Buy. Major banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), among […]

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Is 1 Stock I'd Avoid in 2023

    Thanks to its super alluring yield of more than 15%, Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the most popular mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) on the market today. Rising interest rates increased the cost of borrowing, hurting mREITs' earnings and asset values. Assessing a company's growth opportunities and potential risks before buying is an incredibly important part of successful investing.

  • Google to Reduce Top Executive Bonuses, CEO Sundar Pichai Says

    Google Chief Executive  Sundar Pichai said top executives would take pay cuts following the largest round of layoffs in the company’s history. The comments came after Google’s parent company, Alphabet announced last week that it would eliminate about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of staff, its first major layoff since 2009. Vice presidents at Google can make base salaries of more than $550,000 a year, according to a job posting from the company.

  • GE earnings: Aerospace recovery ‘finally coming through,’ analyst says

    Bank of America analyst Andrew Obin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss General Electric earnings and the health of the conglomerate's businesses following its health care spin-off.