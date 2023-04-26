China’s electric car industry racing ahead, Europe warned

China electric cards - Visual China Group

China is leading the way on the shift away from petrol and diesel vehicles with six in every ten electric car sales taking place in the country.

New figures from the International Energy Agency revealed that a total of 10 million electric cars were sold last year. The UK is fifth globally in electric car takeup, behind Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Drivers in China are also given more choice for vehicles, almost 300 electric models available, almost twice the number available to European buyers.

It comes as separate figures suggested the UK was battling a shortage of public charge points for electric cars, with just one standard public charger for every 36 electric cars on the road, down from 31 in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the markets, stocks in Asia were off to a bumpy start, after a sell-off on Wall Street amid fears over the US banking sector.

US stocks ended the day in the red following lacklustre US consumer data and mixed earnings reports. Shares of First Republic plunged 49pc, pulling other regional banks lower amid concerns that they may also be vulnerable

Read the latest updates below.

07:24 AM

Electric buses and trucks to follow soon

The International Energy Agency executive director Fatih Birol said of the figures:

“Electric vehicles are one of the driving forces in the new global energy economy that is rapidly emerging – and they are bringing about a historic transformation of the car manufacturing industry worldwide.



“The trends we are witnessing have significant implications for global oil demand. The internal combustion engine has gone unrivalled for over a century, but electric vehicles are changing the status quo. By 2030, they will avoid the need for at least 5 million barrels a day of oil. Cars are just the first wave: electric buses and trucks will follow soon.”

07:21 AM

Good morning

China is leading a boom in sales of electric cars, according to new figures out this morning. The International Energy Agency revealed that around 10 million electric vehicles had been sold worldwide in 2022, of which 60pc were in China.

Story continues

The IEA ranked the UK fifth in electric car takeup as a percentage of sales with 23pc opting for electric, following Norway at 88pc, Sweden at 54pc, the Netherlands at 35pc and Germany at 31pc. In volume terms, the UK is second only to Germany - the two nations are the biggest car buyers in Europe.

5 things to start your day

1) Tax raid costs Britain more than £3bn as tourists flock to France | Rivals are 'eating Britain's lunch' as visitor spending lags far behind rest of Europe

2) People need to accept they are poorer, says Bank of England | Unwillingness to recognise Britain’s decline is fuelling inflation, says Huw Pill

3) Scramble to stabilise US lender First Republic after shares plunge | Shares in the ailing lender almost halved amid fears over a flight by depositors

4) Google beats tech downturn after mass lay-offs | The new race for AI chatbots also boosted rival Microsoft

5) JP Morgan using me as ‘public relations shield’ in Epstein case, says Jes Staley | Recent court filing asks judge to dismiss the lawsuit against former Barclays boss



What happened overnight

Wall Street stocks plummeted as First Republic Bank's share price almost halved amid fears over a flight by depositors.

Investors have been eyeing the performance of regional lenders since the dramatic failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month, which sparked fears of contagion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 1pc to 33,530.83, while the broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.6pc to 4,071.63. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index plunged 2pc to 11,799.16.

In the bond market, the benchmark yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.39pc from 3.50pc late Monday.

The policy sensitive two-year yield fell to 3.95pc from 4.11pc.