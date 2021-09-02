U.S. markets closed

China Electric Two-wheeler Markets Report 2021-2025: Sales Demand Impacted by Personal Commuting, Logistics and Deliveries, and Shared Mobility Application

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China's Electric Two-wheeler Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

China's two-wheeler market is highly mature, comprising domestic production, domestic sales, and import and export activities. China is also a major producer of two-wheelers in the world.

In 2020, China produced 113.1 million units of two-wheelers. Of these, exports accounted for the largest proportion, 59.2%; while domestic sales accounted for 40.8% of production.

In 2020, China produced a total of 33.9 million units of electric two-wheelers, with most of the production done by more than 100 OEMs. China's electric two-wheelers are mainly sold domestically (95.1%), with a small amount for exports (4.9%).

Electric two-wheelers are mainly used for short-distance commuting, and are one of the most competitive alternatives to small-displacement ICE two-wheelers. The electric two-wheeler bicycle segment leads the market, with the largest proportion of 93.1%. Low ownership barriers, such as lower cost and no driving license requirement, accelerate the development of this segment.

Electric two-wheeler bicycle is the pioneer in China's electric vehicle market, especially in the case of China's two-wheeler motorcycle driving restriction. Overall, the electric two-wheeler market is moving toward higher technological upgrading, along the government's specification standards, mandatory production requirements, mobile application integration, human-machine interface, and the penetration of lithium batteries.

In China, electric two-wheeler bicycle market is highly mature, since its mass production in the 2000s, and has been an upgraded product of two-wheeler bicycles and motorcycles. Comparatively, electric two-wheeler moped and motorcycle market began in 2014.

Leading OEMs dominated more than 50% share in China's electric two-wheeler market. Key participants are Yadea, Aima, Tailg, Luyuan, and Xinri. Other notable OEMs include Niu and Ninebot, which have entered the electric two-wheeler market through premium offerings and exports.

Personal purchase of electric two-wheelers is mainstream, driven by old product replacement (66.5%), and new user demand (19.6%). Shared mobility requires the approvals from city governments, and delivery riders are increasing due to online retail and on-demand takeaways. By 2024, China's electric two-wheeler market is estimated to continue to grow, with total sales of 46.2 million units, due to the regional transition period of the electric two-wheeler specification implementation and mandated China Compulsory Certificate (3C) requirements.

In addition, China's electric two-wheeler market is likely to experience a higher market concentration, stricter government regulations, and more OEMs are expected to withdraw. On the other hand, more electric two-wheeler bicycle OEMs will enter the electric two-wheeler moped and motorcycle market.

The research includes snapshots of production and sales. It defines current market trends, key government regulations, comparative cost analysis between electric two-wheeler and internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheeler, key OEM profiles, future market trends, and provides a forecast to 2025, based on the forecast discussion for China.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on China's Electric Two-wheelers

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment, Global COVID-19 Impact

  • COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth

  • Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

  • World GDP Growth Under Differing Scenarios

  • COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Electric Two-wheeler Market Overview in China

  • Electric Two-wheeler Market Segmentation

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Key Highlights - China's Electric Two-wheeler Ownership

  • Growth Drivers for China's Electric Two-wheeler Market

  • Growth Restraints for China's Electric Two-wheeler Market

  • Key Findings

  • Current Trends of Electric Two-wheelers in China

  • Key Government Regulations

  • China's Total Two-wheeler Production and Sales Snapshot, 2020

  • China's Two-wheeler Bicycle Production and Sales Snapshot, 2020

  • China's Two-wheeler Motorcycle and Moped Production and Sales Snapshot, 2020

  • China's Electric Two-wheeler Production and Sales Market Snapshot, 2020

  • China's Electric Two-wheeler Ownership by Use, 2020

  • Comparative Cost between Electric and Internal Combustion Engine Two-wheelers

  • China's Historical Unit Shipment of Electric Two-wheelers, 2014-2020

  • China's Unit Shipment Forecast of Electric Two-wheelers, 2020-2025

  • Forecast Discussion

  • Future Market Trends

  • SWOT Analysis of Electric Two-wheelers

  • Case Study - Top Three Opportunities to Watch out for (B2C)

  • Case Study - Top Three Opportunities to Watch out for (B2B)

  • Case Study - Top Three Opportunities to Watch Out for (B2B & B2G)

  • Competitive Environment

  • Market Share Analysis, China's Electric Two-wheeler Bicycles

  • Market Share Analysis, China's Electric Two-wheeler Mopeds and Motorcycles

  • Key Brand Profiles - Yadea, the Leader of Electric Two-wheeler Bicycles

  • Key Brand Profiles - Luyuan, the Leader of Electric Two-wheeler Mopeds and Motorcycles

  • Key Brand Profiles - Niu and Ninebot, the Notable Startups of Electric Two-wheelers

4. Growth Opportunities Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Strengthen China's Electric Two-wheelers Sales Demand for Personal Commuting, 2020

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Strengthen China's Electric Two-wheelers Sales Demand for Logistics and Deliveries, 2020

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Strengthen China's Electric Two-wheelers Sales Demand for Shared Mobility Application, 2020

5. Appendix: Growth Pipeline Engine

Companies Mentioned

  • Aima

  • Luyuan

  • Ninebot

  • Niu

  • Tailg

  • Xinri

  • Yadea

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j7wt6q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-electric-two-wheeler-markets-report-2021-2025-sales-demand-impacted-by-personal-commuting-logistics-and-deliveries-and-shared-mobility-application-301368386.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

