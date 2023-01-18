U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,018.00
    +8.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,055.00
    +35.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,650.75
    +26.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.60
    +2.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.65
    +1.47 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.60
    +8.70 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.26 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0827
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.16
    -0.33 (-1.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2357
    +0.0068 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.0650
    +0.8570 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,237.99
    -30.14 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.84
    +1.99 (+0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,852.10
    +1.07 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

China Electric Two-wheelers Export Report 2022: In 2021, China Exported 22.875 Million Electric Two-wheelers, up 27.5% y-o-y, and Exported $5.28 Billion, up 50.7% y-o-y - Outlook to 2032

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Electric Two-wheelers Export 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Electric two-wheelers are also called electric bicycles, and China is the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of two-wheeled electric vehicles. Since the electric two-wheelers produced in China have the advantages of high cost performance and wide variety, the export volume of Chinese electric two-wheelers has been increasing in recent years.

In 2021, China exported 22.875 million electric two-wheelers, up 27.5% year-on-year, and exported US$5.28 billion, up 50.7% year-on-year. According to the publisher's analysis, in the first three quarters of 2022, China exported 13.044 million electric two-wheelers, down 22.6% year-on-year, and exported US$4.23 billion, up 9.3% year-on-year.

In 2021, China exported electric two-wheelers to a total of 193 countries and regions. According to the publisher's analysis, China's major export destinations for electric two-wheelers by volume are the United States, the Netherlands, Canada, Germany and France. In 2021, China exported 9.411 million electric two-wheelers to the U.S., accounting for 41.1% of the total export volume and US$1.52 billion, or 28.7% of the total export value.

The publisher analyzes that the average export price of China's electric two-wheelers in 2018-2022 generally shows a change trend of first decreasing and then increasing. 2018-2020, the unit price of electric two-wheelers exports decreases slightly and remains roughly in the price range of US$195-210 per unit. 2020-2022, the unit price of electric two-wheelers exports increases year by year in the first three quarters. 2022, in the first three quarters, the China's average export price of electric two-wheelers was US$324.6 per unit, up 41.3% year-on-year.

In 2021, the average export price of China's electric two-wheelers is US$231.0 per unit. The publisher analysis shows that among the top ten destinations of China's electric two-wheelers, the average unit price of electric two-wheelers exported to the United States is the lowest at US$161.1 per unit, and the average unit price of electric two-wheelers exported to South Korea is the highest at US$472.1 per unit.

In the global environment of energy saving and emission reduction, the market demand for electric two-wheelers has increased greatly. China is the world's largest two-wheeled vehicle production base, and the vast overseas market provides new opportunities for China's electric two-wheeled vehicle exports, which The publisher expects will further expand in 2023-2032.

Topics covered:

  • China's Electric Two-wheelers Export Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

  • What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Electric Two-wheelers Export?

  • Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Electric Two-wheelers Export Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

  • Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Electric Two-wheelers Export

  • What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Electric Two-wheelers Export during 2023-2032?

  • What is the Expected Revenue of China's Electric Two-wheelers Export during 2023-2032?

  • What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

  • What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Electric Two-wheelers Export Market?

  • Which Segment of China's Electric Two-wheelers Export is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

  • What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Electric Two-wheelers Export?

Key Topics Covered:

1. 2018-2022 China Electric Two-wheelers Export Analysis
1.1 Scale of China's Electric Two-wheelers Exports
1.1.1. Export Volume of China's Electric Two-wheelers
1.1.2. Export Value of China's Electric Two-wheelers
1.1.3. China's Export Price of Electric Two-wheelers
1.2 China's Main Export Destinations of Electric Two-wheelers
1.2.1. By Export Volume
1.2.2. By Export Value

2. 2018-2022 China Electric Motorcycle Export Analysis
2.1 Electric Motorcycle Export Volume
2.2 Electric Motorcycle Export Value
2.3. Electric Motorcycle Export Price
2.4. Electric Motorcycle Export Sources
2.4.1. By Export Volume
2.4.2. By Export Value

3. 2018-2022 China Electric Moped Export Analysis
3.1 Electric Moped Export Volume
3.2. Electric Moped Export Value
3.3. Electric Moped Export Price
3.4 Electric Moped Exports by Source
3.4.1. By Export Volume
3.4.2. By Export Value

4. 2018-2022 China Electric Bicycle Export Analysis
4.1. Export Volume of Electric Bicycle
4.2. Export Value of Electric Bicycle
4.3. Export Price of Electric Bicycle
4.4 Export Sources of Electric Bicycles
4.4.1. By Export Volume
4.4.2. By Export Value

5. 2018-2022 China's Electric Two-wheeled Vehicle Major Export Destinations Analysis
5.1 Export Analysis of Electric Two-wheelers from the United States
5.2. Netherlands Electric Two-wheelers Export Analysis
5.3. Canada's Electric Two-wheelers Export Analysis
5.4 Germany Electric two-wheelers Export Analysis
5.5. France's Electric Two-wheelers Export Analysis
5.6. Other Electric Two-wheelers Export Analysis

6. China's Export Outlook for Electric Two-wheelers, 2023-2032
6.1 Factors Affecting China's Electric Two-wheeled Vehicle Exports
6.1.1 Favorable Factors
6.1.2. Unfavorable Factors
6.2. China's Electric Two-wheelers Export Forecast, 2023-2032
6.2.1. Export Volume Forecast
6.2.2. Major Export Destinations Forecast
6.2.3. Major Export Types of Electric Two-wheelers Forecast


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k0xsrq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees, recruiters

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down recent accounts of Microsoft allegedly preparing to cut thousand of jobs tied to its recruiting department.

  • Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs across divisions - reports

    The expected layoffs would be the latest in the U.S. technology sector, where companies including Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc have announced retrenchment exercises in response to slowing demand and a worsening global economic outlook. Microsoft's move could indicate that the tech sector may continue to shed jobs. "From a big picture perspective, another pending round of layoffs at Microsoft suggests the environment is not improving, and likely continues to worsen," Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff said.

  • Russia posts record current account surplus of $227 billion in 2022

    Russia's current account - a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers, and what flows back out - came in at $227.4 billion, up 86% from 2021. Russian imports fell sharply last year amid an exodus of Western firms after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. But the Kremlin has sought to replace revenues lost from its oil and gas exports to Europe with a pivot to China, India and other Asian countries.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • I ruined my family’s finances by withdrawing from my 401(k) to buy a house – I regret it

    See: I’m a single dad maxing out my retirement accounts and earning $100,000 – how do I make the most of my retirement dollars? Keep in mind however that loans from your employer-based retirement plans are also risky – if you were to separate from your job, for whatever reason, you’d be responsible to pay it back or it would be treated as a distribution. “I wouldn’t advise this or done it this way, but he’s not stuck and it’s not detrimental – it’s just a tough lesson to learn,” said Jordan Benold, a certified financial planner at Benold Financial Planning.

  • Microsoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go Deeper

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. plans to cut jobs in a number of engineering divisions on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter, joining the ranks of technology giants that are scaling back as the industry prepares for a prolonged slump in demand.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrin

  • Apple Gets a Boost in India as Chinese Suppliers Given Clearance

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a dozen of Apple Inc.’s Chinese suppliers are receiving initial clearance by India to expand in the country, helping the tech giant’s efforts to diversify its assembly network beyond China.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry

  • FXI and Alibaba Show the Chinese Recovery Has Reached an Inflection Point

    Today I am reading about an American investor supposedly taking a big stake in BABA. Bottom line strategy: BABA is just slightly over 10% of the FXI but the charts and indicators of the FXI are suggesting weakness ahead.

  • Mega Miners Are Hunting for Deals After Decade on the Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rush of the 2000s commodities boom, the world’s biggest miners earned a reputation as swashbuckling dealmakers, taking on rivals in an onslaught of hostile offers, massive mergers and vicious bidding wars.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Approved by Warren Buffett

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett used to have a reputation for being somewhat averse to the technology sector. Through his years of market-crushing performance, the famously successful investor generally preferred to put his company's money behind businesses with streamlined models operating in relatively simple industries, and tech companies have a reputation for complexity. In fact, Berkshire has more equity holdings in technology companies than any other sector -- and by a substantial margin.

  • Natural Gas Slump Will Slow US Supply Growth, Fracker EQT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A plunge in natural gas prices will slow supply growth in the US this year, according to the country’s biggest producer of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperScholz Sees Germany Riding Out War in Ukraine Without RecessionStocks Snap 4-Day Rally; Dow Drops Most in a Month: Markets WrapGas futures h

  • Is GE HealthCare Stock a Screaming Buy After Its Spinoff?

    The song could be the theme for General Electric (NYSE: GE) and GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) right now. Earlier this month, General Electric completed its long-anticipated spinoff of GE Healthcare. Shares of General Electric plunged, but shares of its newly formed offspring surged.

  • Salary range disclosures backfire after government push

    Some job postings that have surfaced amid California’s push for pay transparency feature broad compensation ranges. Its transparency law went into effect this month.

  • Why Canaan Stock Blasted 5% Higher Today

    Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), one of the small universe of companies that sprang up to mine Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), is a direct beneficiary of that cryptocurrency's rise over the past few days. On Monday, thanks to the general sustained bullishness on Bitcoin and other top coins, Canaan's stock closed just over 5% higher.

  • FTX finds $5.5 billion in liquid assets, still faces 'substantial shortfall'

    Collapsed crypto exchange FTX, which is currently in bankruptcy, says it has identified $5.5 billion of liquid assets but based on current estimates both the international and U.S. based exchange still have a "substantial shortfall" relative to what customers are owed.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook asked for — and got — a major pay cut this year. Is there ever a time when some of us should accept one too? The answer is ‘yes.’

    The new year is barely underway, but for Apple CEO Tim Cook, 2023 is already memorable — though not in a way you may expect. In an SEC filing, Apple announced that Cook will receive a big pay cut in 2023, and the filing noted that he requested the cut. “Mr. Cook’s 2023 target total compensation is $49 million, a reduction of over 40% from his 2022 target total compensation,” the filing noted.

  • $90,000 to $900,000: Pay transparency laws usher in baffling pay ranges in job postings

    There are many reasons why pay ranges in job postings can vary by a six-figure span.

  • China's BYD takes cautious approach to U.S. in global EV push

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD is embarking on a rapid global expansion to challenge Tesla but for now it's stuck in the slow lane on its rival's home turf. While BYD has not fully articulated its global ambitions in public, a concerted worldwide push has become the single most important strategic focus for China's biggest EV maker, four sources familiar with BYD management's thinking said. Besides a drive into some European markets already underway, BYD spent much of last year conducting a study on how to set up a U.S. distribution network for its latest electric models, two of the sources said.

  • Aramco Sees Oil Demand Picking Up on China and Aviation Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalThe world’s biggest oil company is confident demand will pick up strongly this year as China reopens its economy and the aviation market recovers.“We