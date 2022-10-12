China Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Report 2022: Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles and Increasing Focus of Public and Private Players - Forecast to 2027

Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market By Vehicle Type, By Type, By Charging Mode, By Installed Location, By Connector Type, By Type of Charging, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of electric vehicles and the increasing focus of public and private players on expanding the electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the country.

In 2021, China's electric vehicle charging infrastructure stood at USD5.21 billion. Besides, growing support from the Chinese government to boost the adoption of electric vehicles, providing consumers with tax exemptions and subsidies is also supporting the market growth.



Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements to advance existing charging infrastructure, as well as an increase in collaborations between original equipment manufacturers, automotive market players, and charging infrastructure developers, are expected to create significant growth opportunities for the China Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure market over the next five years.



Because of the rise in pollution and environmental concerns, consumers have begun to invest in long-term solutions. The depletion of fossil fuels and high pricing has accelerated the use of alternative energy fuels for cars. More than 30 cities had intended to electrify their vehicles by 2020 completely.

It includes places such as Hangzhou, Shaanxi, Guangzhou, Dongguan, Zhuhai, and Zhongshan in the Pearl River Delta, among others, that have propelled sales of electric buses and other public vehicles. To gain the greatest market share, market participants are releasing electric automobiles with greater vehicle efficiency and battery capacity than earlier vehicles.



The increased sales of electric vehicles have increased the need for the government to establish an electric charging infrastructure. Private and public sector entities have boosted their spending in R&D to create faster and more efficient charging systems.

Even though many users prefer to install Level 1 or Level 2 charging stations for personal use, there is still a considerable demand for public charging station development. The rising popularity of electric vehicles and the increase in the number of market participants in the country are likely to drive the expansion of the China Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market during the forecast period.



The passenger car segment is expected to dominate the China electric vehicle charging infrastructure market, owing to the rising sales and production of passenger vehicles.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the China Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of China Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast the China Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure market based on vehicle type, type, charging mode, installed location, connector type, type of charging, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the China Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the China Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the China Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the China Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in China Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in China Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure market.

Qingdao Tgood Electric Co. Ltd.

Tesla Inc.

State Grid Corporation of China

BYD Co. Ltd

Xiaoju Charging (Xpeng Motors)

Zhongchuang Sanyou

AnYo Charging

TELD New Energy Co. Ltd

Star Charge

ABB Limited

Report Scope:



China Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Vehicle Type:

Two- Wheeler

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

China Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Type:

AC

DC

China Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Charging Mode:

Plug-in

Wireless

China Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Installed Location:

Commercial

Residential

China Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Connector Type:

Type 1

Type 2

UK 3-Pin

CHAdeMO

CCS

Others

China Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Type of Charging:

Slow

Fast

China Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Region:

East China

North China

North East China

South Central China

North West China

South West China

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

