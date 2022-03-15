U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,262.45
    +89.34 (+2.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,544.34
    +599.10 (+1.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,948.62
    +367.40 (+2.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.97
    +27.25 (+1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.28
    -1.16 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.60
    -12.10 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    25.02
    -0.14 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0959
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    +0.0200 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3045
    +0.0041 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3270
    +0.1450 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,474.34
    +428.46 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.65
    +19.39 (+2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

China Embedded Finance Markets Report 2022: Fintech Revolution Continues to Gather Momentum - Market Players are Entering into Strategic Partnerships

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

China's Embedded Finance industry is expected to grow by 37.1% on annual basis to reach US$71,271.2 million in 2022.

The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 22.3% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$71,271.2 million in 2022 to reach US$213,171.0 million by 2029.

China is one of the leading countries in the global embedded finance market. The fintech revolution continues to gather momentum in the country. The country is dominating the embedded insurance market in the Asia Pacific region. The publisher expects the country is to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The presence of the most significant e-commerce industry in China is one of the major factors attributed to the embedded insurance market's growth in China.

Additionally, a growing number of insurtech startups that are innovating and offering their services for different industry verticals are also boosting the market growth. As more and more customers opt for embedded insurance services, these insurtech startups are looking to expand into other industry verticals to strengthen their position in the Chinese market further.

Leading technology companies are aggressively expanding their reach in the insurance segment in China. For instance, Ant Group, one of the country's leading online insurers, is disrupting the insurance sector for the financially excluded majority in China. Notably, the tech giant has approximately 13% market share in the insurance sector.

Market players are also entering into strategic partnerships to promote innovations and introduce technologically advanced offerings.

In July 2021, AXA Insurance Group and the Chinese health insurtech platform, QingSong, entered into a strategic partnership to explore and innovate in the Chinese insurance industry. The publisher expects market players to enter into more such strategic partnerships to expand their footprints in the Chinese embedded insurance market over the next few quarters.

The gap in the financial system by traditional banking systems in China opened up an opportunity for tech companies such as Alibaba and Tencent to offer financial services. Moreover, support for fintech companies from the Chinese government has resulted in further growth of the embedded lending market in the country. Therefore, the correct combination of market conditions and regulatory environment has propelled Chinese fintech to succeed. However, the government's intervention in the embedded lending market is expected to hinder the market growth.

In October 2020, China unveiled its personal information protection law draft, a significant move to regulate the collection and usage of personal data. The law has been passed to reduce the concerns over the disorganization of the country's financial system. For instance, in September 2021, Ant Group announced its business reorganization to comply with the Chinese central bank's instructions in April to separate its Alipay payments service from other services that offer consumer loans.

The technology giants in China are making efforts to utilize the available customer data and still abide by the law to offer specific lending options. New innovations and technological advancements by market players are further expected to propel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Moreover, from being a cash-dominant economy in the last decade, the Chinese payments market has evolved significantly and is dominated by digital payment modes. The two companies - Alibaba and Tencent, have extensively reshaped the Chinese payments landscape. New entrants are eying the growing opportunities in the payment industry and are making their way into the Chinese embedded payment market.

In January 2022, Singapore-based cross-border payment company Thunes announced its new strategy to significantly expand its foothold into various markets, including Greater China, spanning mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau. Thunes focuses on creating relationships with local digital payment firms to help businesses and consumers make quicker and cheaper payments to and from China.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, and wealth sectors.

Scope

China Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

China Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

  • Business Lending

  • Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

  • Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

  • Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

  • Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

  • Embedded Lending in Real Estate

  • Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

  • Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

  • Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

  • Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

  • Embedded Lending in Other

China Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

  • Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

  • Embedded Insurance in Automotive

  • Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

  • Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

  • Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

  • Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

  • Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

  • Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

China Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

  • B2B

  • B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

  • Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

  • Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

  • Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

  • Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

  • Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

  • Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

  • Embedded Payment in Other

China Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7p0opb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-embedded-finance-markets-report-2022-fintech-revolution-continues-to-gather-momentum---market-players-are-entering-into-strategic-partnerships-301503333.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Other Large Oil Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks got hammered again this morning to extend their losses from yesterday. Most stocks from the sector are trading deep in the red around Tuesday noon as the market awaited oil cartel OPEC's monthly oil market report. Oil prices are plunging just as swiftly as they rose in recent weeks, and that's triggered a massive sell-off in oil and gas stocks.

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were trading 12% higher as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The company didn't announce any new developments. However, reports of increasing new COVID-19 cases in various parts of the world appear to be fueling investors' optimism about the prospects for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Don't Catch the Falling Knife Called Coupa Software

    After a long decline there is always a chance of a bounce or relief rally but I would not expect it, should it occur, to last long or travel far. COUP is trading sharply lower Tuesday on the heels of the company's weak guidance and two sell side analysts cutting their price targets for the firm. In our December 6 review the weekly Point and Figure chart suggested an $83 price target which has been passed on the opening Tuesday.

  • Devon Energy: Don't Worry About Monday's Drawdown

    Devon Energy has plenty of tailwinds supporting its long-term potential

  • Is Costco Ready to Issue a Special Dividend?

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is building up its cash as it continues to post higher sales than before the pandemic and manages to keep costs low enough to increase net income. It's a winning strategy that makes it a cash machine, and it shares its cash with shareholders in the form of dividends and share-repurchase programs. In addition to its regular dividend, which is unexceptional, Costco issues a "special" dividend when the cash box is overflowing.

  • Why GlobalFoundries Soared Double Digits Today

    Shares of third-party semiconductor foundry GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) were soaring today, up 13.5% as of 2:03 p.m. ET. There wasn't any specific news out of the company today, but it was a good day for technology stocks, which bounced back from a brutal multi-day sell-off. Historically, the semiconductor industry has been known to be cyclical.

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • Why Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Stocks All Popped Today

    Cruise tourism stocks Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) all jumped in early trading Tuesday. As of 10 a.m. ET, Royal Caribbean stock is up 4% and Carnival Corporation 4.1%, while Norwegian Cruise is leading the sector higher with a 5% gain.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • SentinelOne Makes A Deal, Falls After Quarterly Earnings Report

    SentinelOne stock fell late Tuesday after its earnings and revenue edged by estimates as the company made a sizable purchase.

  • Why Broadcom Stock Just Popped

    What happened After three days of uninterrupted selling -- and one terrifying note from Citigroup -- shares of semiconductors company Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are bouncing back on Tuesday. As of 1:25 p.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.