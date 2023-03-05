U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,048.25
    -1.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,397.00
    -17.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,307.50
    -3.75 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,930.40
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.17
    -0.51 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.80
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    21.33
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0636
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    -0.1090 (-2.68%)
     

  • Vix

    18.49
    -1.10 (-5.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2034
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8300
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,418.96
    -190.05 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.11
    +3.07 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,229.53
    +302.06 (+1.08%)
     

China Emphasizes ‘Whole Nation’ Stance on Tech as US Curbs Bite

7
Bloomberg News
·2 min read
China Emphasizes ‘Whole Nation’ Stance on Tech as US Curbs Bite

(Bloomberg) -- China pledged to pool together all of the nation’s resources to achieve self-reliance in technology, underscoring the government’s determination to secure key breakthroughs in areas such as semiconductors as tensions with the US escalate.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In his government work report released at the start of the annual National People’s Congress on Sunday, outgoing Premier Li Keqiang reiterated the call for a “whole nation strategy” to edge out Washington on basic scientific research and advanced technologies ranging from advanced intelligence to space. His remarks come days after the Biden administration blacklisted more Chinese companies in the chip and genome industries.

“The new system for mobilizing resources nationwide should be improved,” Li said. “We should better leverage the role of the government in pooling resources to make key technological breakthroughs, and enterprises should be the principal actors in innovation.”

Li’s speech, along with recent calls from Chinese President Xi Jinping, signals the top leadership’s determination to break choke points for an upper hand in the tech war with the US. Choke points refers to key technologies to make things like chips or jet engines that China lacks and the US and other nations control.

China should encourage private capital to collaborate on major government initiatives and projects aimed at addressing areas of weakness, Li said. Having “effectively countered external attempts to suppress and contain China’s development” in the past five years, China should “pool quality resources and make concerted efforts” to achieve breakthroughs in key technology fields in the future, he said.

The Chinese government’s hefty investment in the chip industry has borne little fruit in recent years, with state champions from Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. struggling to advance their chip technologies following US blacklisting. Sanction-hit Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., the country’s best shot to make memory chips for smartphones and computers, is also having trouble expanding capacity despite receiving additional state capital.

Xi has ordered the ruling Communist Party to exercise more control over the country’s science and technology agenda, paving the way for the creation of an even more powerful overseer to steer strategically critical industries.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China's 'two sessions': Premier Li Keqiang emphasises achievements, economy in final work report

    Outgoing Chinese premier Li Keqiang delivered his last work report on the opening day of the National People’s Congress in Beijing on March 5, 2023. In Li’s swan song, the report highlighted the achievements of the government. He also dedicated a significant portion of the report to addressing the Chinese economy. Li is expected to be succeeded by former Shanghai party chief Li Qiang at the end of the legislative session.

  • U.S. prepares new rules on investment in China

    The Biden administration is preparing a new program that could prohibit U.S. investment in certain sectors in China, a new step to guard U.S. technology advantages during a growing competition between the world’s two largest economies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

  • China Sets GDP Growth Target at Around 5% for 2023

    China has set its economic growth target at around 5% for this year, according to the government work reports released at the National People's Congress, with the nation's top leaders avoiding any large&nbsp;stimulus. Stephen Engle reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • The U.S. government is turning up the heat on TikTok — here's the latest

    Washington’s ongoing conversation around what to do about TikTok advanced on several fronts this week.

  • Biden expected to tighten rules on US investment in China

    The Biden administration is close to tightening rules on some overseas investments by U.S. companies in an effort to limit China's ability to acquire technologies that could improve its military prowess, according to a U.S. official familiar with the deliberations. The soon-to-be-issued executive order from President Joe Biden will limit American investment in advanced technologies that have national security applications — such as next-generation military capabilities that could help China improve the speed and accuracy of military decision making, according to the official, who was not authorized to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity. The expected action is the latest effort by the White House to target China's military and technology sectors at a time of increasingly fraught relations between the world's two biggest economies.

  • Analysis-Chinese companies hang onto dollars, hedge to prepare for volatile yuan

    Some Chinese companies are holding on to dollar revenues from exports, while others are turning to foreign exchange hedging in anticipation of a fall in the value of the yuan, according to executives, bankers and data analysed by Reuters. Several bankers in China told Reuters that clients are reluctant to convert export receipts, while exchange filings show more than 30 A-share listed companies have signed up to use currency derivatives for risk-hedging so far this year. Central bank data also shows a shift, with dollar deposits at China's commercial banks, which had declined over the past year, jumping by $34 billion in January to $887.8 billion.

  • Economists See China ‘Conservative’ GDP Goal a Cautious Sign

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic growth target for 2023 is a conservative goal that suggests the government is wary of challenges that may weigh on the economy and wants to account for risks to a recovery that is steadily building momentum.Most Read from BloombergStock Market’s Fate Comes Down to the Next 13 Trading SessionsMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Gives World Economy Little HelpWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceForg

  • In Ukraine, battle for Bakhmut rages as Russia seeks rare victory

    The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, assessed last week that Kyiv’s actions may point to a looming pullout from parts of the city.

  • Chinese company rejects rights accusation after US sanctions

    BGI Group, one of the world's biggest genetics analysis companies, said Sunday it never would be involved in human rights abuses after the U.S. government said there was a danger some of its units might contribute to Chinese surveillance. Three BGI units were among Chinese companies added to an “entity list” last week that limits access to U.S. technology on security or human rights grounds. The Commerce Department cited a risk BGI technology might contribute to surveillance.

  • Stock Market’s Fate Comes Down to the Next 13 Trading Sessions

    (Bloomberg) -- Four major events over the next 13 trading sessions will be the key catalysts in determining whether this year’s stock-market revival gets derailed or starts rolling again after a February slump.Most Read from BloombergStock Market’s Fate Comes Down to the Next 13 Trading SessionsMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Gives World Economy Little HelpWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst

  • 'The only people that are going to save us, is us’: Suze Orman is one of many experts warning Social Security is in trouble — here’s what you can do to take control of your retirement

    A critical Social Security fund is projected to run out by 2035 — but that could happen even sooner.

  • China Premier Li Keqiang bows out as Xi loyalists take reins

    After a decade in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s shadow, Li Keqiang is taking his final bow as the country's premier, marking a shift away from the skilled technocrats who have helped steer the world’s second-biggest economy in favor of officials known mainly for their unquestioned loyalty to China’s most powerful leader in recent history. After exiting the ruling Communist Party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee in October — despite being below retirement age — Li’s last major task was delivering the state of the nation address to the rubber-stamp parliament on Monday. Once seen as a potential top leader, Li was increasingly sidelined as Xi accumulated ever-greater powers and elevated the military and security services in aid of the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation."

  • Stock market faces crucial test this week: 3 questions that could decide rally’s fate

    Investors await a marquee report on the state of the U.S. labor market, along with testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell amid rising Treasury yields.

  • China’s Growth Plans Give Commodities Bulls Little to Run With

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s annual National People’s Congress, the first since Beijing brought an abrupt end to three years of crippling Covid Zero restrictions, has begun with a modest target for economic growth and few hints of past stimulus extravagance.Most Read from BloombergStock Market’s Fate Comes Down to the Next 13 Trading SessionsMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Gives World Economy Little HelpWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dolla

  • Paid express lanes grow more popular in once-reluctant South

    Trucker Tim Chelette has been making the same twice-daily drive for 16 years hauling empty whiskey barrels from Louisville, Kentucky, to the Jack Daniels distillery in Tennessee, yet his workday keeps getting longer due to time lost in Nashville traffic. Although trucks wouldn't be eligible for the pay-to-use express lanes Republican Gov. Bill Lee is advocating for some of Tennessee's most-congested highways, Chelette supports them because he thinks enough drivers in the fast-growing state capital would take advantage to benefit everyone. “They're going to have to do something,” said Chelette, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, who gets paid by distance, not time — even when his 245-mile (394-kilometer) return trip to the Lynchburg distillery spikes by an hour or more during afternoon rush.

  • Marc Andreessen: We’re heading into a world where a flat-screen TV that covers your entire wall costs $100 and a 4-year degree costs $1M

    The cofounder of venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz laid out his thoughts in his newsletter this weekend.

  • Apple investor day, Powell testimony, jobs report top week ahead

    Retail earnings, jobs data, Disney CEO Bob Iger speaking and Apple's investor day lead a busy week ahead for investors.

  • Biden Hears Oval Office Plea for Alaska Oil Project in Lobbying Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- Alaska’s congressional delegation personally appealed to President Joe Biden to approve a proposed ConocoPhillips oil development in the state, joining a last-minute lobbying frenzy around the project that’s being cast as a test of his commitment to combating climate change. Most Read from BloombergStock Market’s Fate Comes Down to the Next 13 Trading SessionsMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Gives World Economy Little HelpWorld’s Riskiest

  • The U.S. housing market just took another hit

    This week's seasonally adjusted Mortgage Purchase Application Index came in at the lowest level since 1995.

  • Stocks Poised for Slightly Lower Open

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the January Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey on Wednesday, and the February jobs report on Friday.