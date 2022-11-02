U.S. markets open in 8 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,876.75
    +10.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,745.00
    +60.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,373.25
    +41.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,861.00
    +4.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.58
    +1.21 (+1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.10
    +3.40 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    19.64
    -0.03 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9889
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.81
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1512
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.5580
    -0.6740 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,533.39
    -0.67 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.93
    +2.88 (+0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.16
    +91.63 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,642.22
    -36.70 (-0.13%)
     

China to encourage more foreign investment in manufacturing industry

1
·1 min read
The sign of China World is seen near buildings in Beijing's central business area

BEIJING (Reuters) - An official of China's state planner said on Wednesday that the country's foreign investment has increased steadily so far this year and that it will encourage more foreign investment in the manufacturing industry.

Xia Qing was speaking at an APEC workshop on supply chains in Beijing.

China's foreign direct investment (FDI) rose 15.6% from a year earlier in the first nine months of the year to 1 trillion yuan ($138.52 billion) after a 16.4% growth in January-August, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce.

(Writing by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Reporting by Ellen Zhang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

