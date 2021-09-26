All-China Environment Federation Making Efforts to Mainstream Biodiversity at CBD COP15

KUNMING, China, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to China Environment News: The 15th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP15) will be held in October, 2021, at which representatives from governments, enterprises, NGOs, media and other organizations around the world will gather in Kunming to discuss around the theme of "Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth" and release the "Kunming Declaration". As one of the eight parallel forums of CBD COP15, the NGO Parallel Forum will be held in Kunming from 27 to 28 September 2021. During the forum, All-China Environment Federation (ACEF) will host the theme forum "Environmental NGOs' Role in Biodiversity Mainstreaming" in joint with International Union for Conservation of Nature(IUCN).

This forum will invite NGOs from different countries in fields of ecological protection, climate change, sustainable consumption, and pollution prevention and control etc. to exchange and form concerted efforts on biodiversity conservation mainstreaming. Practical experiences and outstanding cases will be shared and the "Environmental NGOs' Joint Statement on Biodiversity Conservation Mainstreaming" will also be released by the end of the forum. Relevant institutions such as the government, private sectors, think tanks, and media will also be invited from the perspective of multi-stakeholders. Through incorporating the UN SDGs, all the attendees are expected to discuss and figure out both the opportunities and the challenges for future cooperation on mainstreaming biodiversity conservation as well as building a dialogue and collaboration platform for NGOs and multi-stakeholders.

1. Time

September 27, 2021 14:00-16:00 (Beijing Time)

2. Live Streaming

Chinese:

https://weibo.com/l/wblive/p/show/1022:2321324685441587609873

English:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjpSs1uejVAkz6Zw5YRp-FPVhJCScVX1V

3. Support Biodiversity Mainstreaming

Please Contact acefgjb@sina.com for details

4. Forum Agenda

14:00-14:05 Opening Video

Living in Harmony with Nature

14:05-14:25 Keynote Speech

Moderator: XIE Yuhong, Vice Chairperson and Secretary General, All-China Environment Federation (ACEF)

1. Mainstreaming: The Main Tool for Achieving the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework

Oliver HILLEL, Programme Officer for Mainstreaming, Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity

2. China's Main Policies and Measures of Accelerating Biodiversity Mainstreaming

LIU Ning, Deputy Executive Director of Executive Committee of the Office of the Executive Committee for COP15, Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) and Chief Negotiator of the Chinese delegation

3. From Marseille to Kunming – Biodiversity Mainstreaming and the Role of NGOs

ZHANG Yan, China Country Coordinator, International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)

14:25-15:15 Topic Sharing: Practical Experience Sharing in Promoting Biodiversity Conservation Mainstreaming

Moderator: NI Yao, Deputy Director, Department of International Cooperation, ACEF

1.From the perspective of Ecological Protection

LIAO Haohong, Yunnan Program Senior Manager, the Nature Conservancy

SHAN Shuo, Deputy Director, Professional Committee on Sustainable Use of Plants of China Wild Plant Conservation Association

2.From the perspective of Sustainable Energy

CHENG Zhiqiang, Deputy Secretary General, Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization

LIU Zuming, Coucil Member, China Renewable Energy Society

3.From the perspective of Pollution Control

XIE Xi, Project Lead, Friends of Ocean Action, World Economic Forum

LIU Sheng, Secretary General of Warder of Rivers

4.From the perspective of Cross-cutting Issue

Jocely BLÉRIOT, Executive Lead - Institutions, Governments and Cities at Ellen MacArthur Foundation

WANG Wenhua, Deputy Secretary General of China Chain-Store & Franchise Association

15:15-15:55 Roundtable: Opportunities and Challenges for Multi-stakeholder Collaboration in Biodiversity Mainstreaming

Moderator: WANG Xiangyi, Vice Chairperson and Executive Director, China Association for NGO Cooperation (CANGO)

-Goverment Representative: Christoffer Gronstad, Environmental Counselor of the Norwegian Embassy in China

-Think Tank Representative: XU Qinhua, head of National Academy of Belt and Road Green Development (NABRGD), CICEC

-Enterprise Representative: WANG Hanyun, Assistant General Manager of Huzhou Grid Corporation

-Financial Institution Representative: WANG Ying, Head of Corporate Sustainability, HSBC

Media Representative: LIU Jia, Audience Development Executive of PR Newswire

-KOL Representative: YANG Xiaoyang (Fruit Hunter), BiliBili creator

15:55-16:00 Releasing Environmental NGOs' Joint Statement on Biodiversity Mainstreaming

XIE Yuhong, Vice Chairperson and Secretary General, ACEF

