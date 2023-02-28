China Etching Machine Import Industry Report 2022: Import Analysis 2018-2022, Main Import Sources 2018-2022, & Outlook 2023-2032

Company Logo

In 2021, China imported 2,926 units of etching machines, up 51.76% year-on-year, with an import value of US$5.567 billion, up 82.38% year-on-year. According to the publisher's analysis, from January to October 2022, China imported 1,958 etching machines, down 20.18% year-on-year, with an import value of US$4,002 million, down 15.14% year-on-year.



The publisher analyzes that from 2018-2022, the average import price of etching machines in China shows an overall change of decrease followed by increase. In 2019, the average import price of etching machines in China decreased from US$1,581,600 per unit to US$1,321,000 per unit, down 17.67% y-o-y. From 2019-2022, the average import price of etching machines in China increased continuously.



In 2021, the average price of China's etching machine imports was US$1.928 million per unit, up 20.17% y-o-y. From January to October 2022, the average price of China's etching machine imports was US$2.040 million per unit, up 6.31% y-o-y.



The main types of semiconductor etching machines imported into China are plasma dry etching machines (Plasma Dry Etching) and other etching and stripping equipment. In 2021, China imported 1,945 units of plasma dry etching machines, accounting for 66.47% of total etching machine imports with an import value of US$4.289 billion, accounting for 77.03% of the total import value.



In 2021, China imports etching machines from 13 countries and regions worldwide. The publisher analyzes that the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Germany, and Singapore are the major sources of etching machine imports into China by import volume. Among them, the U.S. is the largest source of etching machine imports in China. In 2021, China imports 792 etching machines from the U.S., accounting for 27.07% of the total import volume with an import value of US$1.494 billion, accounting for 26.83% of the total import value.



The publisher expects that in the short term it will be difficult for China's locally manufactured etchers and other semiconductor equipment to cover all the needs of Chinese chip companies, so China's etching machine imports are expected to continue to rise in the 2023-2032 period.



Topics covered:

China's Etching Machine Import Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Etching Machine Import?

Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Etching Machine Import Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Etching Machine Import

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Etching Machine Import during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of China's Etching Machine Import during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Etching Machine Import Market?

Which Segment of China's Etching Machine Import is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Etching Machine Import?

Key Topics Covered:



1. 2018-2022 China's Import Analysis of Etching Machine

1.1. China's Etching Machine Import Scale

1.1.1. China's Etching Machine Import Volume

1.1.2. China's Import Value of Etching Machine

1.1.3. Import Price of Etching Machine in China

1.1.4. China's Apparent Consumption of Etching Machine

1.1.5. Import Dependence of Etching Machine in China

1.2. Major Import Sources of Etching Machine in China

1.2.1. By Import Volume

1.2.2. By Import Value



2. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Dry Etching Equipment

2.1. Import Volume of Dry Etching Equipment

2.2. Import Value of Dry Etching Equipment

2.3 Import Price of Dry Etching Equipment

2.4 Import Dependence of Dry Etching Equipment

2.5 Import Analysis of Various Types of Dry Etching Equipment

2.5.1 Import Volume of Various Types of Dry Etching Equipment

2.5.2. Import Value of Various Types of Dry Etching Equipment

2.5.3 Import Price of Various Types of Dry Etching Equipment

2.6 Import Sources of Dry Etching Equipment

2.6.1. By Import Volume

2.6.2. By Import Value



3. 2018-2022 China Wet Etching Equipment Import Analysis

3.1 Wet Etching Equipment Import Volume

3.2. Wet Etching Equipment Import Value

3.3 Import Price of Wet Etching Equipment

3.4 Import Dependence of Wet Etching Equipment

3.5 Import Analysis of Various Types of Wet Etching Equipment

3.5.1 Wet Etching Equipment Import Volume by Type

3.5.2 Wet Etching Equipment Import Value by Type

3.5.3. Import Price of Various Wet Etching Equipment

3.6 Import Sources of Wet Etching Equipment

3.6.1. By Import Volume

3.6.2. By Import Value



4. 2018-2022 China Etching Machine Main Import Sources Analysis

4.1. U.S. Etching Machine Import Analysis

4.2 Japan Etching Machine Import Analysis

4.3 South Korea Etching Machine Import Analysis

4.4 China Taiwan Etching Machine Import Analysis

4.5 Germany Etching Machine import analysis

4.6. Singapore Etching Machine Import Analysis

4.7. Other Etching Machine Import Analysis



5. 2023-2032 China Import Etching Machine Outlook

5.1 Factors Affecting the Import of Etching Machines in China

5.1.1 Favorable Factors

5.1.2 Unfavorable Factors

5.2. Import Forecast for Etching Machines in China, 2023-2032

5.2.1. Import Volume Forecast

5.2.2. Forecast of Major Import Sources

5.2.3. Major Import Types of Etching Machines Forecast



