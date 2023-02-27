China-EU Youth Discuss Climate Change Fight in Online Roundtable

CHONGQING, China, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing - The previous year saw extreme climatic conditions across the world, from record-breaking heatwaves and drought in China, severe floods caused by heavy rainfall in Europe, to devastating forest fires in North America. These have resulted in widespread economic losses and worsening stagnation, which threaten the long-term sustainability of the present global economic system, modern lifestyles, and even the world's viability for supporting human life.

Venues of the "Urban Youth Join Hands Across Lands and Seas" dialogue event were set up in Chongqing, London, Dusseldorf and Rome

Public awareness has continued to grow, emphasizing the need to take common action to create a brighter future for humankind. In this context, the "Urban Youth Join Hands Across Lands and Seas" dialogue event was held online on 24th February 2023, which brought together young people in a live roundtable discussion to exchange ideas and suggestions.

Three rounds of the discussion focused on the present climatic situation of individual countries, recent governmental action undertaken to resolve the situation, and finally suggestions and action plans on the part of global youth to relieve the situation in the shortest timeframe.

Alex, a foreign reporter from the Chongqing International Communication Center, joined hands with co-hosts from the UK, Germany, and Italy, along with 40 young people from China and Europe will discuss their experiences and wisdom towards climate change, while climate experts from China and Europe took part to answer questions and provide guidance from a more authoritative perspective.

In the early stages, UK climate change expert Josie Wexler introduced survey data showing that a 56% average of youth aged 16-25 worldwide feel that humanity is doomed, based on the current trends experienced in climate change. Nevertheless, Wexler did balance the dire situation with strong words of hope, as better disaster management and wider application of green renewable energy are gradually leading to lower carbon emissions.

Addressing the online roundtable live from Germany, business consultant Wilfried Scholtz, born in 1958, reiterated the urgent need for action in the face of climate change, the implications of which are far-reaching and affect every aspect of our lives. Nevertheless, Scholtz also expressed hope, drawing on the lessons gained from the statesman Nelson Mandela, who reminded us that challenges always seem impossible until they are overcome.

For international participants in this discussion, the single common mission is to protect the environment and hand over the planet to the next generation in the best state possible.

