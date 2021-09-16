U.S. markets closed

China-Europe freight train brings central China's Wuhan and world closer

·3 min read

WUHAN, China, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, with a China-Europe freight train loaded with auto parts, electronic products, daily necessities and epidemic prevention materials leaving Wujiashan railway station in Dongxihu District of central China's Wuhan. Wuhan witnessed the 10,000th China-Europe freight train to Germany's Duisburg this year, according to The Construction Management Office of Wuhan Airport Economic and Technological Development Zone Comprehensive Bonded Logistics Industrial Park.

With a China-Europe freight train loaded with auto parts, electronic products, daily necessities and epidemic prevention materials leaving Wujiashan railway station in Dongxihu District of central China's Wuhan.

The China-Europe freight train service, crossing thousands of miles, builds a bridge for economic and trade exchanges and cooperation between Hubei Province and countries along the route. China-Europe freight train services (Wuhan), which has been running for over seven years, has become an important window for Hubei to open wider to the world, an important platform for improving business environment as well as developing the province's export-oriented economy.

To ensure and serve the regular operation of the freight train, the area has invested many resources every year in the past few years. The central railway station covers more than 2,000 mu of land with an investment of about 1 billion yuan for its construction and services.

Four new China-Europe freight trains have been added via this station this year. Data showed that in the first seven months of 2021, a total of 192 trains and 18,144 TEU were delivered by the cross-border freight train service, an increase of 50 trains and 4,788 TEU.

Such convenience is also a result of the establishment of Hubei Airport International Express Supervision Center in October 2017 in Dongxihu District, which is the only approved customs supervision platform in operation in Hubei.

The express center uses intelligent supervision to offer 24/7 customs clearance. Through the express auxiliary system and other information systems, the express declaration and identity verification are done online with automated risk warning and smart physical goods supervision.

The customs clearance process has been streamlined, cutting the customs clearance time. From January to July of 2021, the center conducted customs clearance of about 758,100 orders with a cargo volume of about 1,181.01 tonnes at a total worth of about 283 million yuan.

With a growing circle of trading partners and a wider range of goods transported, the China-Europe Freight Train (Wuhan) is constantly driving closer exchanges between provinces and cities and countries along the Silk Road Economic Belt. Attracted by convenient transportation and low transportation cost, many enterprises have settled in Wuhan and Dongxihu District.

Shenzhen-headquartered Creality is a globally renowned 3D printer manufacturer. Previously, the products produced in its Wuhan production base were first shipped to Shenzhen and then shipped to other countries by sea. Under the suggestion and coordination of Dongxihu District, the company's products can be exported directly through China-Europe freight train services, boosting the transportation efficiency.

In addition to shipping out a wide range of domestic products, China-Europe freight train services (Wuhan) has continuously brought back foreign high-quality products. French wines, high-quality milk from Belarus, etc. arrive at Dongxihu District by the freight train service, enabling Wuhan locals to buy and enjoy them at the city's major supermarkets.

