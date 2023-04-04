China Everbright Water (SGX:U9E) Will Pay A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

China Everbright Water Limited's (SGX:U9E) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to HK$0.0086 on the 24th of May. This means the annual payment is 8.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

China Everbright Water's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. China Everbright Water is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 12.5% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 5.9%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

China Everbright Water's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, China Everbright Water's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. Since 2016, the dividend has gone from HK$0.0187 total annually to HK$0.106. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 28% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. China Everbright Water has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 12% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

In Summary

Overall, it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, but this might be explained by the payments being a bit high previously. While China Everbright Water is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for China Everbright Water (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

