U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,071.75
    -10.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,362.00
    -67.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,018.50
    -44.25 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.10
    -5.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.36
    +0.14 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.80
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.85
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0524
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    -0.1740 (-4.70%)
     

  • Vix

    19.84
    -0.74 (-3.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2251
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1560
    -0.1500 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,908.06
    -238.74 (-1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.70
    -5.45 (-1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.49
    -14.56 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,679.84
    -546.24 (-1.94%)
     

China Evergrande auto unit to lay off 10% of workers -source

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle factory in Tianjin

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group's electric vehicle unit plans to lay off 10% of its workers, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The company, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd also plans to suspend salary payments to 25% of its workers for between one and three months, the source said.

The EV unit is key for Evergrande, once China's top-selling developer and now at the centre of the country's property crisis.

Chairman Hui Ka Yan has vowed to shift the group's primary business within 10 years from real estate to the automobile venture, which has itself struggled for capital.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Recommended Stories