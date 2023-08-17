China Evergrande Group Files Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in New York
(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group sought Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in New York on Thursday, court papers show.
Chapter 15 bankruptcy protects company’s US assets while restructuring arrangements are worked out elsewhere. International debt-restructuring deals sometimes require a Chapter 15 filing in the course of finalizing a transaction.
Evergrande’s petition references restructuring proceedings being carried out in Hong Kong and the Cayman Islands. The Chinese builder has been working for months to finalize an offshore debt restructuring plan. In July, it received court approval to hold votes on the deal. Meetings are scheduled for later this month.
