U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,370.36
    -33.97 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,474.83
    -290.91 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,316.93
    -157.70 (-1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,850.06
    -21.46 (-1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.06
    +0.68 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.90
    -9.40 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    +0.20 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0877
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3080
    +0.0500 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2746
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7980
    -0.4840 (-0.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,670.07
    -1,182.05 (-4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    596.02
    -20.65 (-3.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,310.21
    -46.67 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,626.00
    -140.82 (-0.44%)
     

China Evergrande Group Files Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in New York

Jeremy Hill
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group sought Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in New York on Thursday, court papers show.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Chapter 15 bankruptcy protects company’s US assets while restructuring arrangements are worked out elsewhere. International debt-restructuring deals sometimes require a Chapter 15 filing in the course of finalizing a transaction.

Evergrande’s petition references restructuring proceedings being carried out in Hong Kong and the Cayman Islands. The Chinese builder has been working for months to finalize an offshore debt restructuring plan. In July, it received court approval to hold votes on the deal. Meetings are scheduled for later this month.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.