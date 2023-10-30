China Evergrande: Hong Kong court adjourns winding-up hearing to December 4, signals last reprieve for developer to sort out its debt

A Hong Kong court has adjourned a winding-up hearing against China Evergrande Group, the most indebted property developer in China with US$327 billion of total liabilities, signalling a final reprieve for dragging out its restructuring over the past two years.

The next hearing will be on December 4, giving the Guangzhou-based developer five weeks to get its house in order, Justice Linda Chan said in a decision today. The High Court judge also warned it is "highly likely" to grant a winding-up order, if no restructuring plan is forthcoming by then.

Justice Chan said the adjournment would give more time for Evergrande to work out a deal that would offer higher returns to creditors than in the case of liquidation. She added that the developer had consumed too much time over the past 17 months on its negotiations with creditors.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

The stock rose 2.5 per cent to HK$0.242 at 11.50am local time in Hong Kong, overturning an earlier 14 per cent decline. It has slumped more than 30 per cent this year.

The winding-up petition was filed in June 2022 by Top Shine Global Limited, an offshore entity which the troubled developer said was beneficially owned by businessman Lin Ho-man.

Top Shine and Lin's other private vehicle Triumph Roc International took legal action to recover more than HK$1.72 billion (US$220.5 million) of investment in Fangchebao, Evergrande's online property and auto platform in March 2021. The deal failed after the Chinese developer fell into financial distress that year.

At today's hearing, lawyers at K.B. Chau & Co representing Top Shine asked the High Court for an immediate order to fold up the developer. Kirkland & Ellis, the law firm advising an ad hoc group of offshore creditors and an interested party in the hearing, asked for a three-month delay.

Story continues

"We think the company really has this last chance now to put forward a viable proposal that is acceptable to my clients," said Neil McDonald, a partner of Kirkland & Ellis, whose group holds more than US$6 billion of claims against Evergrande. "We hope the company understands the very clear message that this is the last chance."

"We need to do that immediately, without any delay, and the company needs to be prepared to show willingness to come up with solutions that might overcome these hurdles," McDonald added.

This photo taken on June 5, 2017 shows Evergrande's founder Hui Ka-yan during a meeting in Wuhan. Photo: AFP alt=This photo taken on June 5, 2017 shows Evergrande's founder Hui Ka-yan during a meeting in Wuhan. Photo: AFP>

Today's hearing followed five adjournments since the June 2022 petition, while China Evergrande thrashed out a scheme to reorganise US$20 billion of debt with offshore creditors. That scheme unravelled in the home stretch last month, after home sales underwhelmed and its founder and chairman Hui Ka-yan was detained for unspecified crimes.

Other troubles at its onshore unit Hengda Real Estate, which is being investigated for disclosure failures, crippled Evergrande's ability to issue new bonds to offshore creditors as part of its restructuring. The developer has since asked to revise the restructuring terms previously agreed with creditors in April this year.

The adjournment was the most likely outcome, given the size, complexity and significance of the situation at China Evergrande, according to restructuring lawyers in Hong Kong at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld. This is clearly the final chance, unless Evergrande has a revised restructuring support agreement in place by December 4, they said.

"This is consistent with the court's more stringent recent approach to petition adjournments," partner Daniel Cohen and counsel Jeremy Haywood said by email. The upshot is that, without a deal on the table or support of key creditors, "it is likely that Evergrande will be wound up," they added.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.