China Evergrande Posts $81 Billion in Losses Over Two Years

(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group posted combined losses of more than $81 billion over two years as the world’s most-indebted developer releases its long-delayed results in a bid to resume stock trading.

The company reported a loss attributable to shareholders of 105.9 billion yuan ($14.8 billion) for the full year in 2022, adding to a 476 billion yuan loss for the previous year, the firm said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing Monday.

Releasing the financial statements helps Evergrande move one step closer toward resuming trading since being suspended in March 2022. It also gives offshore bondholders something more to digest as they consider the company’s debt restructuring proposal. Evergrande expects to apply to courts in late July to move ahead with the plan.

