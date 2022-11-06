U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +50.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,403.22
    +401.97 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,475.25
    +132.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.87
    +20.14 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.60
    +4.43 (+5.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.70
    +54.80 (+3.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    +1.49 (+7.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9961
    +0.0210 (+2.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1377
    +0.0216 (+1.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6400
    -1.5240 (-1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,220.52
    -95.63 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.45
    +22.40 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

China Evergrande says its interests in land in Hong Kong sold for $637 million

FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen

(Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said on Sunday its interests in a plot of undeveloped land for residential development in Hong Kong's Yuen Long district have been sold by its receivers for $636.94 million.

The proceeds will be used to repay some of the company's financial obligations in relation to the project and a loss of about $770 million is expected to be recorded in respect of the project, the Chinese property developer said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Saddled with more than $300 billion in total liabilities, the defaulted Chinese property developer has already seen many of its assets, both in mainland China and Hong Kong, seized by creditors.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Recommended Stories

  • Fate of management at Japan's Toshiba a cause of friction for bidders and banks, sources say

    Disagreement over whether to keep Toshiba Corp's management following a potential buyout caused friction between two of its suitors and is now stoking concern among banks, sources said, further complicating an already uncertain process. Japan Industrial Partners, the private equity firm since selected by Toshiba as a preferred bidder, originally teamed up with state-backed fund Japan Investment Corp in a first round of bidding earlier this year. Differences over JIP's plan to retain Toshiba CEO Taro Shimada and his team were a source of friction between the two bidders, according to two sources familiar with the talks.

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Questor Technology...

  • Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Is Increasing Its Dividend To CA$0.85

    Canadian Natural Resources Limited's ( TSE:CNQ ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same...

  • Our shared climate future

    Nov. 6 marks the opening of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

  • The Next Tesla? Ranking the 7 Top EV Stocks on TSLA’s Tail

    Tesla has been a clear leader in the space but has operated mainly without competition. However, in the past few years, we have seen multiple EV stocks emerge, which have the potential to perform better than the EV pioneer. In fact, John Murphy, a Bank of America analyst, had forecasted that Tesla’s EV market share could drop from a massive 70% in 2021 to just 11% within the next four years by 2025. 2022 has been a horrendous year for growth stocks. The Nasdaq is languishing in the bear-market t

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    FAANG stocks ruled the market for a decade. The group that includes Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) (formerly Google) delivered monster returns for years, but most of these stocks have crumbled over the last year. Rising interest rates, recession fears, and other macro headwinds have pressured these stocks, bringing the most popular bet on Wall Street to an end.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter revenue dropped amid advertiser pullouts

    Tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to detail the circumstances surrounding Twitter's revenue concerns announced via a tweet by Elon Musk, in addition to looking at Twitter's mass layoffs, advertiser pauses on the platform, and the outlook for the gaming industry heading into the holiday shopping season.

  • Biden Feud With Big Oil Ratchets Up Just as World Needs More US Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- As October drew to a close, the White House saw another potential energy flash point on the horizon.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseChina to ‘Unswervingly’ Keep to Covid Zero Policy, Dashing HopesWells Fargo Faces US Demand for Record Fine Exceeding $1 BillionCarvana’s 96% Collapse Erases Billions From Father-Son Duo’s WealthDiesel and heating oil inventories in the US Northea

  • In an effort to wean itself off Russia’s energy, the EU is running into the arms of another dictator

    The EU is promoting Azerbaijan as a “reliable" and "trustworthy" energy partner. But critics argue that the Caspian country is far from the dependable partner that the EU needs.

  • Why Oil Stocks Occidental Petroleum, Devon Energy, and Phillips 66 Rallied in October

    Shares of U.S. oil companies Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) each rallied above the level of the market in October, increasing 18.1%, 28.6%, and 29.2%, respectively, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It was a good month for the markets, but oil and gas stocks had an even better month after the Oct. 5 OPEC+ meeting, during which the cartel decided to slash production by 2 million barrels per day. On Oct. 5, OPEC+, the powerful cartel of oil-producing states comprising countries in the Middle East, Africa, and South America as well as Russia, decided on a 2 million-barrel-per-day output cut, to support oil prices, which had fallen from more than $120 per barrel to below $80 by the end of September.

  • Newsflash: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Revenue Forecasts

    One thing we could say about the analysts on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:AUPH ) - they aren't optimistic...

  • Should You Accept an Early Retirement Offer?

    If you've been offered an early retirement package, be sure to weigh these important factors before deciding whether to accept it is the right move.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter suffered ‘massive’ revenue drop due to activist group pressure on advertisers

    A letter has been sent to Twitter's top 20 largest advertisers, urging them to cease advertising on the platform if Elon Musk rolls back its current content-moderation practices.

  • Down Nearly 40%, Is Comcast Stock a Buy?

    Entertainment and telco giant Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is facing a new problem. Yes, the loss of cable TV customers is a sore spot, but cord-cutting is hardly a new headwind. The new headache is the underlying reason its cable TV business has been steadily shrinking since 2013.

  • Suze Orman says this workplace taboo 'is how the system keeps us down' — here's why being coy about money could be costing you

    A new law requires companies to post salary ranges and one expert says transparency could actually help attract workers

  • Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For Next Year

    Market forces rained on the parade of Rocket Companies, Inc. ( NYSE:RKT ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Shein rival app from Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo tops the charts, but rock-bottom prices could be unsustainable

    A quiet play to rival Shein in the US is paying off for Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo, whose Temu platform became the most-downloaded shopping app across US app stores in early November, according to analytics firm AppMagic. Launched in September, Temu is still nowhere near as popular as Shein, the hit shopping platform also started in China that has found huge success overseas selling fast fashion and other items at rock-bottom prices. However, Temu's rise comes just ahead of the holiday s

  • How the Twitter layoffs will impact the Bay Area tech workforce

    Unlike other recent tech layoffs that primarily impacted workers in nontechnical positions, the job cuts at Twitter appear to cut across a broad swath of the workforce, meaning some ex-Twitter employees will have an easier time finding work than others. Despite a slowdown in hiring at some companies amid higher interest rates and economic uncertainty, workers in technical roles such as software engineering, product management and design will have lots of options all over the country because there's still a high demand for people working in those types of roles, said Jason Stomel, founder and CEO of Cadre Talent, and L.A. recruiting firm. Technical workers looking for jobs will also benefit from the proliferation of remote opportunities, which companies are taking advantage of because it has made recruiting easier, Stomel said.

  • U.S. Supreme Court to hear Amgen bid to revive cholesterol drug patents

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear Amgen Inc's bid to revive patents on its cholesterol drug Repatha that were invalidated due to a legal challenge by rivals Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA. The justices took up Amgen's appeal of the lower court ruling that threw out the Repatha patents.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for November 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2022.