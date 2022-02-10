U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,566.25
    -11.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,614.00
    -27.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,991.50
    -46.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,069.50
    -9.60 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.72
    +0.06 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.40
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1422
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -0.0250 (-1.28%)
     

  • Vix

    19.96
    -1.48 (-6.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3529
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5500
    +0.0250 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,283.91
    +841.50 (+1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.18
    +31.47 (+3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,637.16
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

China Evergrande set to open up 1.8%

·1 min read
Partially removed company logo of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen
In this article:
  • EGRNY
  • ^HSI

(Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande Group were set to open up 1.8% on Thursday after the chairman of the world's most indebted property developer said it would resume construction fully, and ruled out fire sales.

Shares were set to open at HK$1.70, their highest since Jan. 28. That compared to a gain of 0.9% in the benchmark Hang Seng Index and a rise of 1.8% in Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index.

China Evergrande needs to clear its debt by fully restoring construction and sales activities and not by selling assets on the cheap, its chairman told an internal meeting, vowing to complete half of pre-sold homes this year.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

