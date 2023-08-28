U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,419.25
    +5.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,436.00
    +59.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,002.50
    +23.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,859.20
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.88
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.00
    +3.10 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0806
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2390
    +0.0040 (+0.09%)
     

  • Vix

    15.68
    -1.52 (-8.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2594
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.5110
    +0.1070 (+0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,018.72
    +27.97 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    563.09
    -1.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,338.58
    +4.95 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,124.45
    +500.17 (+1.58%)
     

China Evergrande shares plunge more than 80% as trade resumes after 17 months

1
Clare Jim
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen

By Clare Jim

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of China Evergrande Group shed 86.7% early on Monday when trading resumed following a 17 month suspension, after saying it had "adequately" fulfilled all guidance issued by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Evergrande, the world's most-indebted property developer, is at the centre of a crisis in China's property sector that since late 2021 has seen a string of debt defaults.

Its shares listed in Hong Kong traded as low as HK$0.22 on Monday, with its market capitalisation shrinking to HK$3.2 billion ($408.02 million).

The stock had been suspended since March 21, 2022. Its Hong Kong-listed units, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group and Evergrande Property Services Group have both resumed trading in the past month after a 16 month halt.

The resumption of trading in all three companies is crucial for Evergrande Group because its offshore debt restructuring plan includes swapping part of the debt into equity-linked instruments backed by them.

Evergrande would have faced delisting if the suspension had reached 18 months.

The trade resumption also came after the developer on Sunday reported a narrower net loss for the first half of the year due to a rise in revenue.

($1 = 7.8427 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christopher Cushing)