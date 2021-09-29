U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,365.25
    +21.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,342.00
    +167.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,846.25
    +81.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,241.00
    +15.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.73
    -0.56 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.60
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1689
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    +0.0500 (+3.37%)
     

  • Vix

    23.25
    +4.49 (+23.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5680
    +0.0880 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,462.43
    -829.41 (-1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.61
    -35.54 (-3.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,629.00
    -554.96 (-1.84%)
     

China Evergrande to transfer $1.5 billion stake in Shengjing Bank to state firm

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen
(Reuters) - Debt-laden China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday it planned to transfer 1.75 billion shares of Shengjing Bank Co Ltd for 9.99 billion yuan ($1.5 billion).

The shares, representing 19.93% of the issued share capital of the bank, will be transferred for 5.70 yuan apiece to Shenyang Shengjing Finance Investment Group Co Ltd, a state-owned enterprise involving in capital and asset management, China Evergrande said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Beijing is prodding government-owned firms and state-backed property developers to purchase some of embattled China Evergrande Group's assets as the company teeters on the brink of collapse, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters this week.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)

