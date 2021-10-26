U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,569.50
    +11.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,669.00
    +49.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,567.50
    +71.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,316.60
    +6.30 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.64
    -0.12 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.50
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.54
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0200 (-1.21%)
     

  • Vix

    15.24
    -0.19 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3767
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8810
    +0.1820 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,846.58
    +1,136.02 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,510.59
    +1,267.91 (+522.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,099.01
    +498.60 (+1.74%)
     

China Evergrande's EV unit shares surge on business shift, Evergrande sinks

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares in China Evergrande Group's electric vehicle (EV) unit rose as much as 5.8% early on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous day as the cash-strapped developer said it would prioritise the growth of its EV business.

China Evergrande, however, reversed early gains and fell more than 6%.

China Evergrande, reeling under more than $300 billion in liabilities, averted a costly default last week with a last-minute bond coupon payment, buying it more time to head off a looming debt crunch with its next major payment deadline on Friday.

(Reporting By Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

