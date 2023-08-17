China Evergrande's Shenzhen-listed unit probed by securities regulator for alleged breach of information disclosure rules

Hengda Real Estate Group is being investigated by China's securities regulator for allegedly violating information disclosure rules, in the latest blow for its embattled parent, China Evergrande Group.

The developer said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Wednesday evening that the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) had sent a letter notifying it of the probe earlier the same day.

"The company is actively assisting the regulator in conducting the probe," Hengda said in the filing.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

It comes just a few months after the home builder was reprimanded by the two major mainland bourses for missing a deadline for publishing its annual results.

Hengda is an indirectly owned unit of Guangzhou-based Evergrande Group, the world's most indebted developer saddled with total liabilities of 2.44 trillion yuan (US$335.3 billion).

"Evergrande and its onshore unit found themselves in hot water after a 2021 default which triggered a chain of bad reactions," said Zhou Ling, a fund manager with Shanghai Shiva Investment. "The investigation could further hurt investors and creditors' confidence in the developer."

Of the 73 mainland-listed firms that had been probed by the CSRC as of July 18, 54 of them were suspected of irregularities related to divulging information, according to the state-owned Economic Information Daily newspaper.

State-owned juggernauts like China Shipbuilding Industry and Beijing Capital Development were also targeted by the watchdog for breaching information disclosure rules.

In April, both the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges chastised Hengda Real Estate and two of its top executives - chairman Zhao Changlong and chief financial officer Qian Cheng - for breaching listing requirements.

Story continues

They said the real estate company failed to publish its 2021 annual report by the April 30 deadline last year.

The Shenzhen-listed company said it would accept any disciplinary action imposed on it or the two bosses, though none was taken in the end.

Three of Hengda Real Estate's bonds are listed on both the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges.

On July 17, Evergrande Group, whose Hong Kong-listed shares have been suspended from trading since March last year, said it posted a net loss attributable to shareholders of 476 billion yuan for 2021, and of 105.9 billion yuan for 2022, according to exchange filings.

The group's total liabilities stood at 2.44 trillion yuan at the end of last year. The company's borrowings rose to 612.39 billion yuan from 607.38 billion yuan in 2021, according to the filings.

Evergrande was the main victim of Beijing's clampdown on the red hot property market after the government introduced the "three red lines" policy to reduce developers' leverage.

Since late 2021 the Guangzhou-based developer has been struggling to complete projects and repay suppliers and creditors.

Creditors will vote on Evergrande Group's restructuring proposal for US$20 billion of offshore debt at meetings ­scheduled for August 23 and 24, after the company got the go-ahead from a Hong Kong court on July 24.

During the hearing, a lawyer for Evergrande told the court that under its proposal the developer is likely to have an asset recovery rate of about 22.5 per cent, significantly higher than the 3.4 per cent estimated in November, should it be liquidated, citing an updated analysis by Deloitte, the consultancy commissioned by the developer.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.