China Everything released a short video "Together with the People"

4
·2 min read

BEIJING, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently China Everything released a short video "Together with the People" depicting the life trajectory of the current President Xi Jinping with a rich range of multimedia materials.

The video started with Scenes in 1969 when Xi Jinping was a teenager less than 16 years old and came to Liangjiahe in northwest China's Shaanxi Province to live as an "educated youth". He left as a 22-year-old man determined to serve the people.

It was in the 1980s when Xi gave up his comfortable office job in Beijing and chose to work in the grassroots level, trying to get closer to everyday people. In north China's Hebei Province, Xi was appointed to serve as the head of Zhengding County.

Later he arrived Ningde Prefecture, one of the poorest regions in east China's Fujian Province at the time. During the time he was in the grassroots level localities, Xi would travel for days into the mountains to talk with people at the grassroots, learn about their difficulties and help solve their problems.

"As a public servant of the people, I have my roots deep in the northern Shaanxi plateau because it cultivated my unchanging mission: to do practical things for the people!"

Xi wrote years later in an autobiographical work. "Wherever I go, I will always be a son of the loess lands," he wrote.

"It is the people who have created history, and it is the people who are true heroes. The people are the source of our strength." By presenting the most significant moments and citations of Xi's life, the short video aims to explain to the non-Chinese audiences why Xi is loved by Chinese people.

Contact:
Wang Xiangyu
Tel：008610-65367260
E-mail: wangxiangyu@pdnews.cn

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ba62jN6_NtA

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-everything-released-a-short-video-together-with-the-people-301649518.html

SOURCE China Everything

