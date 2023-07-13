China’s Exports Fall at Faster Pace as Global Economy Slows
(Bloomberg) -- China’s exports in yuan terms decreased at a faster pace in June compared to the previous month, as a slowdown in the global economy curbed demand for Chinese goods and weighed on the outlook for manufacturing.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Singapore Minister Faces Most Serious Graft Probe Since 1986
Inflation at 3% Flags End of Emergency, Turning Point for Fed
Goldman Breaks Its Own Rule to Flag Results Much Worse Than Rivals
Shopify Shames Employees With Cost Calculator for Pointless Meetings
Exports declined about 16% in yuan terms in June from a year ago, more than the 0.8% decrease in May, according to the Bloomberg calculations based on Customs General Administration data released Thursday.
Imports fell about 3.4% from a year ago in June, compared to a 2.3% increase the previous month.
The customs administration published data for the first six months of the year showing exports in yuan terms climbed 3.7% from a year earlier, while imports dropped 0.1%.
China is expected to publish additional June data including the value of trade in US dollar terms later Thursday.
--With assistance from James Mayger.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Americans Prepare for Tighter Budgets as Student Loan Payments Resume
South Korea’s Archaic Rental System Is Costing People Their Life Savings
A Japanese Company Bans Late-Night Work. A Baby Boom Soon Follows
Russian Wikipedia’s Top Editor Leaves to Launch a Putin-Friendly Clone
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.