China expresses concern over its absence in India’s 5G trials

Manish Singh
·3 min read

China expressed concern on Wednesday over India’s move to not grant any Chinese firm permission to participate in 5G trials in the world’s second largest internet market as the two neighboring nations struggle to navigate business ties amid their geo-political tensions.

India’s Department of Telecommunications earlier this week approved over a dozen firm’s applications to conduct a six-month trial to test the use and application of 5G technology in the country.

Among those who have received the approval include international giants such as Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung that will collaborate with Indian telecom operators Jio Platforms, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and MTNL for the trial.

Huawei, ZTE and other Chinese companies, that have been operating in India for several years, haven’t received the approval from the Indian government to participate in the upcoming trial. The Indian ministry said earlier this week that it granted permission to those firms that had been picked by the telecom operators.

Wang Xiaojian, the spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India, said in a statement on Wednesday that the nation expresses "concern and regret that Chinese telecommunications companies have not been permitted to conduct 5G trials with Indian Telecom Service Providers in India.”

“Relevant Chinese companies have been operating in India for years, providing mass job opportunities and making contribution to India's infrastructure construction in telecommunications. To exclude Chinese telecommunications companies from the trials will not only harm their legitimate rights and interests, but also hinder the improvement of the Indian business environment, which is not conducive to the innovation and development of related Indian industries,” added Xiaojian.

Last year, Airtel (India’s second-largest telecom operator) had said that it was open to collaborating with global technology firms, including those from China, for components. “Huawei, over the last 10 or 12 years, has become extremely good with their products to a point where I can safely today say their products at least in 3G, 4G that we have experienced is significantly superior to Ericsson and Nokia without a doubt. And I use all three of them,” Sunil Mittal, the founder of Airtel, said at a conference last year.

In the same panel, then U.S. commerce secretary Wilbur Ross had urged India and other allies of the U.S. to avoid Huawei.

The geo-political tension between India and China escalated last year with skirmishes at the shared border. India, which early last year amended a rule to make it difficult for Chinese firms to invest in Indian companies, has since banned over 200 apps including TikTok, UC Browser and PUBG Mobile that have ties with China over national security concerns.

India’s move earlier this week follows similar decisions taken by the U.S., U.K. and Australia, all of which have expressed concerns about Huawei and ZTE and their ties with the Chinese government.

“The Chinese side hopes that India could do more to enhance mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries, and provide an open, fair, just, and non-discriminatory investment and business environment for market entities from all countries, including China, to operate and invest in India," wrote Xiaojian.

Last year, China had expressed "serious concerns" and "firmly opposed" India's charges that Chinese apps posed national security concerns. The Chinese Embassy had alleged that by banning apps with links to China, New Delhi was engaging in "discriminatory practices" that "violated WTO rules."

  • India grants approval for 5G trials, avoids Chinese firms

    The Indian telecom ministry on Tuesday said it has granted several telecom service providers permission to conduct a six-month trial for the use and application of 5G technology in the country. New Delhi has granted approval to over a dozen firms spanning multiple nationalities -- excluding China. Among the telecom operators that have received the grant include Jio Platforms, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and MTNL.

  • EU executive seeks bar on Britain from cross-border disputes accord

    Britain should not join a cross-border accord for recognising courts and their rulings, the European Commission recommended on Tuesday, in a move which British business leaders fear could rachet up costs for smaller firms. The Lugano Convention determines which countries' courts may hear cross-border civil and commercial disputes between the 27 European Union states, Iceland, Norway and Switzerland. Britain was a member when still part of the EU, but it fully left the bloc's orbit at the end of last year and needs the unanimous backing of all Lugano signatories to rejoin.

  • Put idle capacity to work now making vaccines, says WTO head

    The world cannot act soon enough to put idle manufacturing capacity to work making COVID-19 vaccines to help redress a massive imbalance in global supply, the head of the World Trade Organization said on Wednesday. WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said equitable access to vaccines, diagnostics and treatments was "both the moral and economic issue of our time". The World Health Organization said in April that of 700 million vaccines globally administered, only 0.2% had been in low-income countries.

  • UFC on ESPN 23 medical suspensions: Dominick Reyes among four facing six months

    See the full medical suspensions for the fighters who competed at UFC on ESPN 23.

  • EU seeks India's support for plastics treaty, draft summit statement says

    The European Union will ask India to join its push for a global treaty on plastic pollution, according to a draft statement prepared for a virtual summit on Saturday and seen by Reuters. The draft statement, which must be signed off by EU ambassadors and needs New Delhi's final approval, said: "The EU invited India to consider endorsing the Leaders’ Pledge for Nature, and effective engagement with like-minded countries on negotiations on a Global Plastics Agreement." The EU, Rwanda and Peru are among those pushing for a legally binding international treaty to stem the flow of plastic pollution piling up in the world's oceans and natural habitats.

  • Little-Known Chinese Trader Buys New York Sugar in Surprise Move

    (Bloomberg) -- A little-known Chinese trader bought a cargo of raw sugar through the New York exchange for the first time, a move that surprised the industry dominated by a few large players.Honors Commodity Singapore Pte. Ltd. took delivery of about 61,000 metric tons of raw sugar to settle the expiration of futures contracts on ICE Futures U.S., according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the information is private. This is the first time that the trader, backed by the local government of China’s Hangzhou city, tapped the exchange to obtain physical supplies of sugar.The identity of the buyer and the relatively small size of the purchase surprised traders who typically tap the exchange to take delivery of much larger amounts of sugar. While Louis Dreyfus Co. bought more than 500,000 tons -- the bulk of the sugar delivery -- it was the little-known Chinese firm with a trading office in Singapore that stole the spotlight.The purchase was backed by an arbitrage strategy, according to one of the people. Honors has been building its commodities trading business in everything from metals to energy and agriculture. Its parent company, Hangzhou CIEC Group Co., is a steel and raw material merchant known for its aggressive arbitrage moves.No one answered calls to Honors Commodity’s headquarters in Hangzhou seeking comments on Tuesday. Chinese markets and businesses are closed through Wednesday for a holiday.The delivery could prove to be an expensive logistical nightmare if it goes ahead as planned. The amount the Chinese trader is going to receive equates to just one Panamax cargo, but the loading will take place at 3 different ports in Brazil and one in Nicaragua, according to the people and exchange data. Moving a ship from port to port to collect such small amount can be quite costly.Traders interpreted the overall sugar delivery to settle the expired May contract as bearish, with just two buyers and some six sellers, said Bruno Zaneti, a risk management consultant for INTL FCStone Inc. in Brazil. Futures for July fell 1.5% on Monday to settle at 16.73 cents a pound.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China tourist trips top pre-pandemic levels over May Day break, revenues still lower

    Chinese tourists made around 230 million trips over the extended May Day holiday as domestic travel surpassed pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, according to official estimates on Wednesday, although total tourism revenues were still lower. China marked International Labour Day with a five-day holiday from May 1-5, giving workers a long-awaited opportunity to travel to other parts of the country after they were urged to skip their annual trip home for Lunar New Year in mid-February to stave off the risk of a COVID-19 resurgence. The 230 million trips figure - an estimate from the data centre of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism - was up 119.7% from the same period of 2020, when travel was more restricted, and 3.2% higher than pre-pandemic levels, as people flocked to popular destinations from tropical Hainan to scenic Tibet.

  • Japan heads toward longer state of emergency as Olympics approach

    Japan is considering extending a coronavirus-spurred state of emergency in the capital, Tokyo, and other major urban areas, sources said on Wednesday, a move that could cast doubt on the planned Summer Olympics. Officials were leaning toward an extension of the measures in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures beyond May 11 as the country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases, three sources told Reuters. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters after meeting with cabinet ministers and advisers on Wednesday that he wants to make a decision this week.

  • New Zealand removes term 'genocide' from motion condemning China's treatment of Uyghurs

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern faced accusations of soft-pedalling on human rights in China after her ruling Labour Party removed the word genocide from a motion condemning Beijing's treatment of the Uyghur minority. New Zealand's 120-seat parliament unanimously passed a motion expressing "grave concern" at human rights abuses in Xinjiang after a debate on China's actions there on Wednesday. The statement also called on the Government “to work with all relevant instruments of international law to bring these abuses to an end”. But ruling party MPs voted to remove references to "genocide" after the government said it would only recognise such a designation made by an international court. "We have not formally designated the situation as constituting a genocide, this is not due to a lack of concern," Nanaia Mahuta, the foreign minister, said in a speech in Parliament. "Genocide is the gravest of international crimes and a formal legal determination should only be made following a rigorous assessment on the basis of international law." She said New Zealand would continue to call "in the strongest terms" for China to uphold its human rights obligations. Brooke van Velden, an MP from the opposition ACT party that put forward the original draft, described the decision to delete references to genocide as "intolerable." "The world is looking to us now to see what standard we are going to set - can the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) play us off as the weakest link in the Western Alliance," she said. "We may face the threat of loss if we speak our mind, but we face a much greater danger if we don't." The ACT motion was backed by the Green Party, which called it "morally indefensible and a breach of New Zealand's legal obligations" to soften language in order to protect trade interests. At least one million Uyghurs and Kazakhs in Xinjiang have been interned in camps that the Chinese government describes as counter-extremism education centres. Human Rights Groups and media investigations have uncovered evidence of torture, forced labour, sexual abuse, and the forced sterilisation of women at the camps. The Chinese government strongly denies such allegations. It is not the first time Mrs Ardern's government has faced accusations of watering down criticism of China's human rights record in order to protect its trade relationship. Last month Mrs Mahuta said in a speech to the New Zealand China council that the government was “uncomfortable with expanding the remit of the Five Eyes relationship,” and would prefer to look for "multilateral opportunities to express our interest on a number of issues." Critics said New Zealand was jeopardising the Five Eyes intelligence sharing alliance out of fear of jeopardising its single most important trading partner. Five Eyes is an intelligence sharing partnership between Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and the United States. Canada, Britain, and the United States have all passed motions classifying China's treatment of the Uyghur as genocide. Australia's parliament voted against a motion calling for recognition of genocide last month. Mrs Ardern appeared to harden her stance on China on Monday, saying in a speech that differences of values were "becoming harder to reconcile" as Chinese influence grew. Damien O’Connor, the trade minister, warned ahead of Wednesday's vote that a designation of genocide would likely impact the relationship with China. “Clearly the Chinese Government wouldn't like something like that ... I have no doubt it would have some impact [with trade]. That's hardly rocket science,” he said in comments to local media.

  • India doesn't name Huawei among participants in 5G trials

    India will allow mobile carriers to carry out 5G trials with equipment makers including Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung's network unit, the government said on Tuesday, but did not name China's Huawei among the participants. Major carriers Reliance Industries' Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will conduct the trials along with state-run MTNL in urban, rural and semi-urban areas, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

  • G-7 calls out China over rights at virus-shadowed meeting

    Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy industrialized nations on Wednesday accused China of human rights abuses and economic mischief, but offered little concrete action to deal with an increasingly forceful Beijing. The top G-7 diplomats meeting in London said they were “deeply concerned” by China's treatment of the Uyghur Muslim population and other minorities, which includes mass internment in “re-education” camps, forced labor and forced sterilization. While the Biden administration in the U.S. is keen for a strong stand against China’s rising economic and political assertiveness, some European G-7 members are more cautious, and the G-7 joint statement stressed the need for a working relationship with Beijing.

  • Intel's Comeback Looks Impossible. So Did AMD's.

    Years of manufacturing issues for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has led to a situation that would have been unthinkable five years ago: The manufacturing edge the chip giant long enjoyed is gone. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), which counts Intel rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) as a customer, has pulled into what looks like an insurmountable lead. While Intel is still churning out PC chips built on its now ancient 14nm process, TSMC has been offering its customers 7nm chips for quite some time.

  • U.S. Lawmakers Ask for Biden’s Aid on Vietnamese Pork Tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. House lawmakers is asking the Biden administration to seek the elimination of Vietnam’s tariffs on American pork and address other restrictions as it engages with the Southeast Asian country over currency and trade practices.American pork producers have failed to gain significant access to pork-loving Vietnam that has seen its domestic pig farms devastated by the African swine fever, increasing the demand for imported pork, according to a letter on Wednesday to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai that was signed by 72 members of Congress, both Republicans and Democrats,However, “significant tariff and non-tariff barriers unfortunately prevent U.S. pork from competing in that country, even as it seeks reliable sources of non-domestic pork,” the representatives said in the letter. “Consequently, our competitors in the EU as well as the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership participants are well-positioned to take advantage of this tremendous opportunity given their free trade agreements with Vietnam.”Vietnam has culled more than two million domestic pigs and imported hogs in the past two years because of African swine fever. Pork is the meat most Vietnamese rely on for daily protein.The representatives said in the letter to Tai that “the past few years have been extraordinarily difficult for U.S. pork producers due to trade retaliation from top U.S. export destinations” as well as disruptions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment made outside regular business hours.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. chip startups, long shunned in favor of internet bets, stir excitement again

    Silicon Valley venture capitalists, long focused on software and internet companies, are again pouring money into the semiconductor industry, lured by the promise of a new generation of artificial-intelligence chips that could challenge incumbents like Intel Corp and Nvidia Corp. The new wave of semiconductor innovation will do little to address the shortage of chips based on older technology that is currently plaguing the auto industry and others. The shortage stems from a confluence of factors as carmakers, which shut plants during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, compete against the sprawling consumer electronics industry for chip supplies.

  • Swiss diplo dead after fall from flat in Iran

    A senior Swiss diplomat has reportedly been found dead in Tehran after falling from a high-rise building.Iranian media, quoting emergency services, say she is the first secretary at the Swiss embassy, and fell from the building where she lived.The Swiss foreign ministry didn't identify the victim, but said an embassy employee had died of an accident.A spokesman from the Iranian emergency services said the diplomat's body was found by a gardener.That was after an employee who arrived at her apartment early on Tuesday noticed she was missing - that's according to local news agencies. Switzerland has represented U.S. diplomatic interests in Iran since Washington and Tehran cut ties shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.It comes as Iran and world powers continue renewed negotiations over its nuclear program.

  • Australia Probe of China Port Signals Trouble for Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- Five years ago, Australia’s defense chief dismissed worries over a Chinese company leasing a port used by U.S. Marines as “simply absurd.” Now the government in Canberra is weighing whether to force a sale due to national security concerns.Defence Minister Peter Dutton confirmed over the weekend that his department will advise the government on what to do with the port. Asked whether the government would consider forced divestiture, he told the Sydney Morning Herald that officials would consider the national interest.The decision risks further hurting China-Australia ties, which have plummeted since Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for an independent investigation into the coronavirus origin and strengthened defense ties with the U.S., India and Japan. It will also have ramifications far beyond Australia as the U.S. pushes countries to avoid cutting deals with Chinese companies on strategic infrastructure investments, from ports to undersea cables to 5G networks.While Australia has cited national security in to block Chinese companies like Huawei Technologies Co., scrapping an existing deal would be unprecedented in the modern era, according to Hans Hendrischke, a professor of Chinese business and management at the University of Sydney. He noted that China is turning more toward venture capital in developed markets as direct investment becomes untenable.“It’s an escalation that’s part of the decoupling process that’s happening globally connected with Chinese companies -- and long-term, major infrastructure investments,” Hendrischke said of Australia’s decision. “There has been pressure on Australia to revoke that deal because it’s seen to clash with U.S. interests.”‘Economic Coercion’Back in 2015, when the Northern Territory government sold a 99-year lease for the Port of Darwin to Chinese firm Landbridge Group for A$506 million ($391 million), Australian officials played down any criticism. Dennis Richardson, who was then secretary of the Defense Department, rejected concerns the People’s Liberation Army could gain access to the port as “alarmist nonsense.”“The notion that Landbridge is leasing Darwin somehow or other as part of a broader strategic play by China and this gives the PLA navy access to Darwin is simply absurd,” Richardson told lawmakers in Canberra at the time. He said there was no chance of China spying on U.S.-Australian communications because naval vessels go silent in any commercial port.In a sign of how rapidly times have changed, Australia’s Home Affairs Secretary Michael Pezzullo last week told his staff that “in a world of perpetual tension and dread, the drums of war beat.” While he didn’t directly mention China, he said free nations were watching “worryingly the militarization of issues that we had, until recent years, thought unlikely to be catalysts for war.”China has sought to blame Australia for the downturn in ties while accusing Morrison’s government of “economic coercion.” Asked last week about speculation Australia would move to scrap the Darwin lease, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said his government would “firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses investing and operating overseas.”“We hope the Australian side will look at bilateral cooperation in an objective and rational light and stop disrupting normal exchange and cooperation with China,” Wang told reporters in Beijing.Should Morrison’s government decide to revoke the port deal, it will “most definitely” happen as it has a constitutional right to override laws made in the Northern Territory, as well as additional powers in relation to defense matters, said Donald Rothwell, a professor of international law at the Australian National University.“The major issues if the Commonwealth seeks to revoke the arrangement would be the commercial legal consequences,” including penalties or compensation, Rothwell said. While the Port of Darwin’s commercial arrangements aren’t in the public domain, the matter could be settled quickly depending on the position of the federal government, he said.Investment PlungesEconomic ties between the nations have taken a hit in recent years. China‘s trade reprisals at Australia have hit a range of commodities from coal to beef to barley and lobster, while Chinese investment Down Under plunged to about A$1 billion last year from a peak of A$16.5 billion in 2016, according to Australian National University research.Even so, the proportion of Australian exports to China climbed to 43% by the end of 2020 even as the relationship unraveled thanks to the relentless rise in iron ore prices as China’s early emergence from Covid-19 spurred demand for the steelmaking ingredient. Major producers have struggled to keep pace with demand from Chinese steel mills, pushing the price to $193 a ton in April, just shy of its 2010 record.Although China was the top buyer of Australian wine before the tariffs, accounting for 40% of shipments, strong European sales have helped counter the slump. The key danger ahead relates to international education and tourism, which are currently in stasis due to closure of international borders: China accounts for more than a third of foreign students in Australia and Chinese tourists account for 15% of visitors.Despite the hit on some sectors of the economy, Australia’s tough stance on China is likely to play well with voters, according to Natasha Kassam, a former Australian diplomat who is the director of the Lowy Institute’s public opinion and foreign policy program.“It would be very significant and send a strong message in terms of future Chinese investment,” she said when asked about the ramifications of a forced sale of the Darwin port lease. “Australia was probably thinking a year ago it could reach a new settling point with China, but that’s proven elusive.”(Adds constitutional lawyer’s comments in 11th, 12th paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Myanmar's military disappearing young men to crush uprising

    Myanmar’s security forces moved in and the street lamps went black. Huddled inside her home in Yangon, 19-year-old Shwe dared to peek out her window. Then a man’s scream: “HELP!” When the military’s trucks finally rolled away, Shwe and her family emerged to look for her 15-year-old brother.

  • Tech Leads Stock Losses While Treasuries Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks almost wiped out their gains as technology shares turned lower, offsetting optimism over solid corporate earnings and economic reports. Treasuries climbed.The S&P 500 notched an advance of less than 0.1% while the Nasdaq 100 ended in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a fresh record. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson retreated, while Pfizer finished little changed on news the U.S. will support a proposal to waive intellectual-property protections for Covid-19 shots. Peloton tumbled after recalling its treadmill products. Copper and lumber rallied, adding to inflation worries.As the world’s largest economy rebounds, an intense debate has emerged over whether actual price pressures are set to materialize. The five-year breakeven rate -- a proxy for the annual inflation rate bond traders expect over the span -- jumped to the highest since 2008. Despite the increase in commodity prices and supply shortages, several Fed officials said Wednesday that inflation is unlikely to get out of control.Money managers who’ve spent the bulk of their careers profiting from deflationary trends need to quickly switch gears or risk an “inflation shock” to their portfolios, warned JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic.“Given the still high unemployment, and a decade of inflation undershoot, central banks will likely tolerate higher inflation and see it as temporary,” he wrote. “The question that matters the most is if asset managers will make a significant change in allocations to express an increased probability of a more persistent inflation.”Here are some key events to watch this week:Bank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 was little changed as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%The MSCI World index rose 0.3%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was little changed at $1.2003The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3907The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 109.20 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.57%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.23%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.82%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $65 a barrelGold futures rose 0.6% to $1,787 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Rally Pauses as Investors Weigh Rising Gasoline Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was little changed, giving up earlier gains as traders assessed an increase in gasoline stockpiles and technical signals suggesting the commodity’s rally was due for a pullback.Futures in London pared a gain of as much as 1.6% after testing a run to the key psychological $70-a-barrel mark. While an Energy Information Administration report on Wednesday showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell by nearly 8 million barrels last week and exports surged by the most on record, gasoline inventories rose for a fifth straight week.Crude has advanced alongside a broader rally across raw materials that’s driven the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index to the highest in almost a decade. The earlier oil rally failed to break through key resistance levels, and prices flirting with the upper Bollinger band in recent sessions added to bearish pressures. The longer-term demand recovery continues to be underpinned in the U.S. by the rollout of Covid vaccines as the country reopens.Oil “had a great run, but it got a little bit ahead of itself,” said Phil Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures LLC in Chicago. “We’ve hit resistance and prices pulled back,” but it’s hard to see a summer demand boost “being derailed,” he said.Beyond headline prices, the closely watched spread between U.S. benchmark crude’s two nearest December contracts has widened its bullish backwardation structure this week, reflecting expectations for an improving supply and demand dynamic.The crude draw “is indicating that not only is the U.S. economy reopening, but given the export number, international markets are opening back up as well,” said Brian Kessens, a portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. “It seems like, at least in the developed world, we’re seeing pretty constructive reopening” progress.While the U.S. and Europe are charting a course for reopening, the Covid-19 crisis in India may yet worsen. Saudi Arabia has lowered its prices for Asian customers as case numbers in the key crude importer crimp energy demand. Consultant Facts Global Energy now expects India’s oil-product demand to drop 670,000 barrels a day in May from March levels, larger than previously forecast.Refinery utilization in the U.S. climbed back above its 5-year average more than a year after the pandemic devastated oil consumption, though that includes year-ago levels that factor in the more immediate aftermath of the coronavirus fallout. Pent-up travel demand in the country is seen spurring a 30% jump in jet fuel use this summer -- one of the worst-hit parts of the barrel as international travel remains anemic.Investors are betting that rising vaccine-aided demand and greater mobility in key economies will drain crude stockpiles and support higher prices.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.