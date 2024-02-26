China expresses 'solemn' concerns over US tariffs, Taiwan in Abu Dhabi talks

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's commerce minister Wang Wentao expressed the country's "solemn concerns" over U.S. tariffs and Taiwan-related issues in the economic and trade fields on Monday when meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

Wang and Tai had "professional and in-depth" exchanges on bilateral economic and trade issues of mutual concern among other topics on the sidelines of a World Trade Organization meeting in Abu Dhabi, according to a Chinese commerce ministry statement.

(Reporting by Ethan Wang, Ella Cao and Ryan Woo; editing by Christina Fincher)