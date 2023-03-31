U.S. markets open in 4 hours 53 minutes

China factory activity grows at slower pace in March

AP Finance
·1 min read
FILE - In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a worker assembles western musical instruments at a manufacturer factory in in Wuqiang County, north China's Hebei province on Feb. 23, 2023. A government survey shows China’s factory activity grew at a slower pace in March but was stronger than expected following the end of anti-virus restrictions. (Mu Yu/Xinhua via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

BEIJING (AP) — China’s factory activity grew at a slower pace in March but was stronger than expected following the end of anti-virus restrictions, a survey showed Friday.

The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing and the national statistics agency declined to 51.9 from February’s 52.6 on a 100-point scale. Numbers above 50 show activity increasing.

Sub-measures of production and new orders in the PMI grew at a slower pace. Employment contracted.

Business activity is recovering after the ruling Communist Party ended stringent anti-virus restrictions in early December. That followed a slump in activity that dragged last year’s economic growth to 3%, its second-lowest level since at least the 1970s.

“The economy continues to maintain a recovery trend, but the pace has slowed slightly,” the Federation said in a statement.

Exporters are under pressure from weak U.S. and European demand after the Federal Reserve and other central banks raised interest rates to cool inflation.

Construction has revived following the easing of government controls imposed on the real estate industry to rein in the rise of debt the ruling Communist Party worries is dangerously high. A central bank official said in early March financing conditions for the industry were improving.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed at $202.06, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day.

  • Global dealmaking sinks to lowest level in over a decade

    Global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity shrank to its lowest level in more than a decade in the first quarter of 2023, as rising interest rates, high inflation and fears of a recession soured the appetite of companies for dealmaking. M&A volumes during the first quarter slumped 48% to $575.1 billion as of March 30, compared to $1.1 trillion during the same period last year, according to data from Dealogic. A banking crisis that started in the United States this month with Silicon Valley Bank and spread to Europe with the Swiss government-orchestrated sale of Credit Suisse Group AG to UBS Group AG roiled markets and stopped many deals in their tracks, investment bankers and lawyers said.

  • Valero Energy (VLO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $136.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.68% move from the prior day.

  • Samsung considering chip test line in Japan for advanced chip packaging -sources

    South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is considering setting up a chip test line in Japan, five people said, to bolster its advanced packaging business and forge closer ties with Japanese makers of semiconductor equipment and materials. It would be the first such test line for Samsung, the world's largest maker of memory chips, in Japan. It would also come as the United States increasingly urges allies to work together to counter China's rising might in chips and advanced technology.

  • India's April-September borrowing slightly above market expectations

    India's federal government plans to borrow 8.88 trillion rupees ($108.08 billion) - slightly above expectations - via bonds from the market in the first six months of the fiscal year starting April 1. The planned April-September borrowing constitutes about 57.6% of the total 15.43 trillion rupees planned for the current fiscal year, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. Borrowing in the first six months is slightly above market expectations of about 55% of this year's target.

  • Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Now

    Finding stocks expected to beat quarterly earnings estimates becomes an easier task with our Zacks Earnings ESP.

  • Netflix restructures film group as it scales back movie output- Bloomberg News

    (Reuters) -Netflix Inc is restructuring its film group, resulting in some layoffs and the departure of two of its most experienced executives, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. As part of the restructuring, Netflix will combine its small and mid-sized picture productions units, cut a few jobs, scale back its output to ensure high quality titles and centralize decision-making, the report, which cited the company, said. Netflix, which won four Academy Awards for its "All Quiet on the Western Front", did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Oil down with market uncertain over US inflation, employment data

    Oil prices ticked down in Asian trade on Friday as bullish sentiment about Chinese demand and potential Middle Eastern supply disruptions was tempered by uncertainty over U.S. economic data to be released later in the day. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by 22 cents, or -0.3%, to $74.15, having gained about 8% this week. "The market may maintain its rebound if today’s U.S. PCE offers positive signals to the markets that US inflation is expected to cool further," said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets in Auckland.

  • CBDC Can Be 'Bridging Asset' Between Bitcoin, TradFi: Bank of England

    A unified payments ecosystem could boost innovation and bring new use cases “that we don't even know we needed,” said the BoE's CBDC lead.

  • Stocks could end the year 14% higher—and it’s because the banking crisis, according to veteran investment strategist Ed Yardeni

    The economy and inflation could slow without the need for many more interest rate hikes—and it would be good news for stocks.

  • New York Comptroller Presses Blackstone on Child Labor Use at Meat Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli pressed Blackstone Inc. for answers on how it plans to address what he called “abhorrent” child labor violations at a cleaning contractor owned by the private equity firm. Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shots After Historic Indictment$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot Market$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesA $3 Trillion Threa

  • Slower China factory activity growth challenges economic recovery prospects

    The services sector was stronger, with activity expanding at the fastest pace in nearly 12 years after the end of China's zero-COVID policy in December boosted transportation, accommodation and construction. The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at 51.9, against 52.6 in February, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), above the 50-point mark that separates expansion and contraction in activity on a monthly basis. China's economic activity picked up in the first two months of 2023 as consumption and infrastructure investment drove a recovery after the end of COVID-19 disruptions and retail sales swung back to growth.

  • The Companies Conducting Layoffs in 2023: Here’s the List

    U.S. businesses in sectors ranging from manufacturing to technology are recalibrating after a period of rapid growth.

  • A New Report Has Very Bad News for White Collar Workers

    This year has seen wave after wave of job cuts at companies that once seemed the most stable places to work, like Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Disney. According to a new report from investment bank Goldman Sachs, as many as 300 million jobs worldwide could be replaced by AI.

  • China's No. 2 leader says economy improved in March

    BO'AO, China (AP) — China’s new No. 2 leader said Thursday its economic recovery improved in March and tried to reassure foreign companies the country is committed to opening to the world. Premier Li Qiang spoke before an international audience of businesspeople and politicians as the government tries to revive business and consumer confidence after anti-virus controls that isolated China were abruptly dropped in December. The economy showed “encouraging momentum of rebounding” in January and February, Li said at the Boao Forum for Asia on the southern island of Hainan.

  • In NYC, a $100K Salary Is Really Worth $36K: How Does Your City Stack Up?

    Seen as a sign of success and financial comfort, a six-figure salary has long been an important milestone for American workers. But the times have changed and $100,000 isn't quite what it used to be, especially as rampant inflation continues … Continue reading → The post What $100,000 Is Actually Worth in the Largest U.S. Cities – 2023 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The British curse is back – and Andrew Bailey will struggle to exorcise it

    Whatever his merits in other respects, Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, seems to have a particularly unfortunate, gaffe-prone way with words – or rather, he doesn't seem to appreciate how they might land.

  • French Inflation Slows for First Time in Three Months

    (Bloomberg) -- French inflation eased for the first time in three months, tracking slowdowns in other big euro-zone economies after last year’s war-induced spike in energy costs faded.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic Indictment$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketSingapore’s Changi Airport Warns of Delays Due to System Issues$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms

  • More Americans file for jobless claims; layoffs remain low

    U.S. applications for jobless benefits rose last week but remain at historically low levels despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and the job market in its fight against inflation. Jobless claims in the U.S. for the week ending March 25 rose by 7,000 to 198,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday. Applications for unemployment benefits are broadly seen reflective of the number of layoffs in the U.S.

  • Disney layoffs extend to streaming jobs in China: report

    The first round of layoffs at Disney has reportedly included 300 job cuts in Beijing involving the company's streaming service.