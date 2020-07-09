China Factory Deflation Eased in June With Recovery on Track

(Bloomberg) -- China’s factory deflation eased back in June as the economic recovery continued, while consumer inflation ticked up.

The producer price index registered a 3% decline last month from a year earlier, compared with the 3.7% drop in May.The consumer price index rose 2.5% on year following a 2.4% gain the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday. That was the same as the median forecast.The statistics bureau earlier published statements dated 2019 which were then withdrawn.

The drop in PPI narrowed in June, as “international commodity prices picked up, domestic manufacturing steadily recovered, and market demand continued to improve,” the NBS said in a statement accompanying the data.“The better-than-expected PPI showed that deflationary risks at factory gates might not be so pressing, while the decline in core CPI underscores that the recovery in demand isn’t so ideal,” said Betty Wang, senior economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group in Hong Kong. “Going forward, policies will remain supportive, but they’ll likely be more targeted rather than blanket.”Core inflation, which removes the more volatile food and energy prices, slowed to 0.9%.

What Bloomberg's Economists Say

The small let-up in “disinflationary pressures” is conducive for more monetary easing, “and with companies still under pressure from the pandemic, we expect the central bank to gradually guide lending rates down.”

David Qu, Bloomberg Economics



The official gauge of manufacturing activity climbed in June, providing more evidence of a gradual recovery from the historic contraction in the first quarter. The earliest indicators for the economy also pointed in the same direction.The slowdown in factory deflation may provide support for companies’ profits, which are down more than 19% in the first five months of the year from a year earlier.

A variety of temporary factors pushed up food prices in June, with pork prices up almost 82% due to slower hog production, strict epidemic prevention requirements and falling imports, the NBS said. Pork is a key element in the country’s CPI basket and wholesale prices began rising again in June.Serious floods occurred recently in many places in China and a coronavirus cluster in Beijing’s biggest wholesale food market caused a temporary shortage of vegetables in some areas, the NBS said.“Supply-side shocks caused by floods tend to be temporary, unlikely to create persistent inflationary pressure,” China International Capital Corp. economists Liu Liu and Peng Wensheng wrote in a note this week. The growth rate of consumer inflation should slow in the second half of this year due to the high base last year, they wrote.

