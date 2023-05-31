China’s Factory Slump Worsens as Fears Mount Over Recovery

(Bloomberg) -- China’s manufacturing activity contracted for a second straight month in May, providing more evidence the post-Covid recovery in the world’s second-largest economy has slowed.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to 48.8, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday, the lowest reading since December 2022 and weaker than the median estimate of 49.5 in a Bloomberg survey of economists. A reading below 50 signals contraction from the previous month and anything above that points to expansion.

A non-manufacturing gauge of activity in the services and construction sectors slid to 54.5 from 56.4 in the previous month, also below expectations.

The PMI figures confirm the economy’s recovery cooled in the second quarter after a burst of consumer activity early in the year. Exports remain weak, a rebound in the property market has faded and the government has slowed spending on infrastructure. Businesses are also being hit by falling profits and heightened tensions with the US and its allies.

“This adds to indicators since April that suggest that the economic recovery momentum has continued to slow,” said Ho Woei Chen, an economist at United Overseas Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “There’ll be pressure for monetary policy support to be stepped up given the weak domestic inflation.”

Investors have dumped Chinese stocks in recent weeks as the growth outlook waned. A gauge of the nation’s equities listed in Hong Kong slid more than 1.5% to be the worst performer in the region. The offshore yuan weakened 0.18% to 7.104 against the dollar, extending its monthly loss to 2.55%, the most in three months.

“The country’s economic momentum has cooled somewhat and the foundation of the recovery still needs to be consolidated,” NBS analyst Zhao Qinghe said in a statement. “Manufacturing demand remained insufficient, curbing the release of companies’ production capacity.”

Economists have trimmed their growth forecasts for the year to 5.5%, which is higher than the government’s fairly conservative target of around 5%. Many expect the central bank could still ease policy this year, including cutting the reserve requirement ratio for banks or reducing interest rates.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

China’s PMIs indicated the recovery lost more steam in May. A deeper contraction in manufacturing was the heaviest drag and was steeper than can be explained by Labor Day holiday effects. The expansion in non-manufacturing also slowed. The weak data underline a lack of confidence in the private sector, and strengthen the case for further policy easing, particularly on the monetary side.

Chinese state media on Wednesday cited analysts saying more pro-growth policy measures may be on the cards, including interest rate cuts and more bond sales.

Beijing is likely to also take targeted steps to boost the economy. Officials are considering new tax incentives worth hundreds of billions of yuan for high-end manufacturing companies, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

