U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,739.52
    -20.17 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,139.77
    -7.99 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,406.47
    -118.33 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.77
    -1.37 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.14
    -1.86 (-2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,634.40
    -15.60 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    19.55
    -0.05 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9762
    -0.0058 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    +0.0650 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1166
    -0.0225 (-1.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2400
    +0.5380 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,258.76
    -23.81 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.67
    -3.01 (-0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

China Focus releases a new feature on China's New Economy Takes Off

·5 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Focus releases a new feature on China's New Economy Takes Off. The feature is contributed by Michael Zakkour, founder and CEO of U.S.-based consulting firms 5 New Digital and China BrightStar.

China focus Logo
China focus Logo


One of the key points Chinese President Xi Jinping made in his report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was regarding the path forward for economic growth and modernization.

A big question on the minds of businesses, investors and global leaders in the lead-up to the Party congress was "Where does the Chinese economy go from here?" While there is no easy answer to this question, we can begin by recognizing that China is facing many of the same challenges that other major global economies are encountering. These include the fallout from the COVID-19 crisis, inflation, global capital markets in retreat, the need for labor and the uncertainties raised by climate change, the processing and use of natural resources, and geopolitical relations.

China's growth

In the historic view of the time needed for the full development of a nation's economy from an undeveloped starting point, China has exceeded all norms, expectations and historical precedents over the last 30 years.

China's GDP has grown from roughly $500 billion in 1992 to the present level of more than $15 trillion, second only to the United States. China built its economy faster than any other country during this period and at an all-time historic rate.

China's reform and opening up focus on establishing and improving a market-oriented economic system, private-public corporate development and absorbing best business practices, technology, investment and talent from outside China. These movements help unleash the dynamic drive, brainpower and entrepreneurial instinct of Chinese citizens that had been dormant for a long time. In the past decade, the world has witnessed the flowering of Chinese innovation as the need to copy ideas and processes wholesale from other countries has receded. Today Chinese companies are known in the world, including Huawei, China Mobile, Alibaba, TikTok and SHEIN.

What is even more astounding is how much China still must grow its economy as it works to transition from a moderately prosperous society to a moderately developed country by 2035.

This is the context in which people can best understand China for the next five years and beyond.

The outlook

China's growth equals global growth. China, for its own sake and that of the global economy, must continue to outpace growth at home which will have the knock-on effect of improving the world economic growth overall.

We can see how this is important by recognizing that China's GDP has come to account for 18.5 percent of the world economy, up 7.2 percentage points over the past 10 years.

Two critical areas of attention are to reset the goals to deemphasize rapid growth in a much more mature economy and to focus on industries that promote self-sufficiency leading to "national rejuvenation."

Investment in technology. One of the main growth engines of the Chinese economy in recent decades has been the focus on building world-class innovative technologies. Hardware, software, consumer technology, all have played a role in China evolving from largely a copycat to an innovative technology country.

The focus must be on building next-generation technologies in medicine, computing, life sciences and energy, space exploration and in products that improve everyone's daily quality of life. If achieved, the effort will help carry China into the future and will be of immense value to global customers.

Foreign investment. While it is important that China strives to become more self-sufficient in terms of economic development, innovation and technology, it is also true that China should strive to maintain itself as an attractive destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) which played a significant role in China's rapid development. Historically, major economies ensured that they stayed attractive to global investors even after achieving an elevated level of self-sufficiency.

Openness to foreign participation in the economy is the needed balance for Chinese outbound investment, especially considering the development of cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, a China-proposed initiative that aims to boost connectivity along and beyond the ancient Silk Road routes. China should continue to seek cooperation and co-investments with other countries to stay on the right side of the line.

Finance, insurance, real estate and healthcare. China has certainly made strides in these key service-sector industries, but to meet growth expectations for 2035, further investment, experimentation and expansion of these critical sectors will go a long way toward weaning China off high leverage in the low-to-mid-value manufacturing sectors.

Digital commerce and the metaverse. China leads the world in the development of modern retail, e-commerce and the integration of online and offline services. It has become a trend from 2017 onward that the world looks at what China was doing in this area and moves to adopt Chinese best practices.

This is can be seen in major foreign retailers and e-commerce companies copying the New Retail model pioneered by Alibaba, the popularity of TikTok, the adoption of live-streaming and QR codes in the U.S. and much more.

This is an area where global businesses, influencers and consumers readily admire China; this is an advantage that should be pressed for future growth.

Against headwinds

The bottom line is that China has the people, the track record of growth and improvement and the desire needed to create the bigger and more diverse economy that the country and the world at large need.

The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will in part depend on all Chinese citizens participating and benefiting from increased prosperity.

Because China has proven to be economically adept and adaptable in the past, despite headwinds and challenges, it will continue to be in the future if the country remains balanced in its approach to self-sufficiency and global participation.

Contact: Bai Shi
Tel: 008610-68996995
Email: baishi@cnfocus.com

Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1922680/China_Focus_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-focus-releases-a-new-feature-on-chinas-new-economy-takes-off-301668244.html

SOURCE China Focus

Recommended Stories

  • The Fed just hiked interest rates by 0.75% for the 4th straight time — escalating fears of a global recession. But here's why soon-to-be retirees shouldn't panic

    Don't wallow in fear — take advantage of it.

  • Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit lithium mining

    OTTAWA/BEIJING (Reuters) -Canada ordered three Chinese companies on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security. China in response accused Ottawa of using national security as a pretext and said the divestment order broke international commerce and market rules. As countries compete to shore up reserves of materials needed for a transition to a cleaner economy, the news pushed down the Chinese companies' shares on Thursday, although they said in stock exchange filings they did not expect a major impact on their performance.

  • Fed says it may hike interest rates at slower pace, but destination is now 5% or higher

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved the fourth straight jumbo interest-rate hike, bringing its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in 15 years.

  • Watch: Ukrainian saboteurs destroy two Ka-52 helicopters at Russian air base

    Ukrainian saboteurs filmed themselves planting explosives on Russian attack helicopters in an audacious clandestine raid on an air base 500 miles from the Ukrainian border.

  • Markets expect Fed to lift policy rate above 5% by March

    The U.S. central bank on Wednesday delivered a fourth straight three-quarters-of-a-percentage-point interest rate increase. While Fed Chair Jerome Powell said a switch to smaller-sized rate hikes "may come as soon as the next meeting, or the one after that," he also said there is a still a "ways to go" in the rate-hiking cycle. "Incoming data since our last meeting suggest that the ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than previously expected," Powell said at a news conference following the Fed's decision to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate to a range of 3.75% to 4.00%.

  • Pipeline CEO Likens Biden’s Energy Policy to ‘Saturday Night Live’ Skit

    (Bloomberg) -- The co-chief executive officer of Energy Transfer LP, one of North America’s biggest pipeline operators, slammed the Biden Administration’s energy policy, likening its criticism of fossil-fuel companies to “a sitcom or Saturday Night Live skit.”Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalHow a Mysterious China Scree

  • The Fed might give the global economy a break in December

    The US Federal Reserve central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points on Nov 2, while signaling it was willing to slow down the pace of rate hikes as the economy cooled.

  • Canada Orders Three Chinese Firms to Divest From Country’s Lithium Miners

    (Bloomberg) -- The stocks of three junior lithium explorers tumbled after Canada’s government ordered their Chinese investors to divest under tougher foreign investment rules around the nation’s critical minerals sector.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildBlackstone

  • Intel's impact: Licking County, nearby communities launch initiative to ready for tech giant

    Central Ohio is being touted as the Silicon Valley of the Midwest, with historically rural Licking County near the epicenter. Here's how the community is bracing for impact.

  • Delays in Boeing’s New Air Force One Cause Costs to Pile Up for Shareholders, Taxpayers

    The plane maker has booked nearly $2 billion in losses following supplier and labor issues, as well as factory and engineering troubles.

  • Explosions ring out at Melitopol plant housing Russian headquarters

    On the morning of 3 November, explosions have rung out at the Refma plant in Melitopol, where the Russian forces had set up their headquarters. Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol; Volodymyr Rogov, Russian collaborator, on Telegram Quote from Fedorov: "Melitopol's occupiers were awakened by explosions instead of alarm clocks.

  • Russian troops abandoning Kherson, Moscow’s puppet official says

    Pressured by gradually advancing Ukrainian troops, Russian forces in Kherson Oblast are “most likely” withdrawing to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, Moscow-appointed Kherson “official” Kyrylo Stremousov said in a video, widely circulated by pro-Russian social media accounts on Nov. 3.

  • Interest Rates Could Go Higher for Longer, Powell Says

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, moving its target range to between 3.75% and 4%. The hike was widely expected, leaving analysts to focus on whatever clues the Fed might offer about its plans for the future. The big question is whether the Fed intends to reduce the size of its next interest rate hike in December, which will come on the heels of four increases of 75 basis points in a row stretching back to June. Many analysts expect the next

  • Economic Data Gradually Dwindles: Jobless Claims, Productivity & More

    With a Fed meeting still in our rearview mirror, these data points will not be directly consequential.

  • Why Marijuana Stocks Like Canopy Growth Fell Sharply Today

    Many of them tumbled during the trading session, including but certainly not limited to Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB), all of which suffered declines at around the 6% mark. Tuesday morning, industry website MJBizDaily.com published the somewhat discouraging results of a poll. All told, five states are conducting a public vote on the matter on Election Day next Tuesday, Nov. 8: Maryland, Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

  • Elon Musk: Twitter’s new boss rules out immediate Trump return after ex-president celebrates takeover

    Social media site’s new owner says its most famous former user will have to wait for the ruling of a ‘content moderation council’ before being allowed back

  • DWAC Stock Advances As Trump Media Vote Delayed Again, With Musk Heading Twitter

    DWAC shares edged higher Thursday after the beleaguered SPAC pushed its shareholders vote to extend timeline to complete the Trump social media merger

  • Russia signals new Ukraine retreat, Kyiv cautious

    STORY: He made the comments to Solovyov Live, a pro-Kremlin online media outlet.Ukrainian officials remained cautious about signs that Russia was abandoning the area, and there was silence from higher-ups in Moscow over the announcement of what would amount to one of Russia's most humiliating retreats since the invasion.Previously, Russia had staunchly denied that its forces were planning to withdraw from the area, which President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed to Russia at the end of September.

  • Donald Trump's Ex Confirms He Said Her Intelligence Came from ‘Her White Side’

    Donald Trump’s ex-girlfriend, former supermodel Kara Young, revealed new details about her relationship with the former president during an interview with Inside Edition’s Deborah Norville on Monday. Mostly, she confirmed Trump’s casual racism—a walk-back from a rare, previous interview she gave about Trump in 2017.

  • Ukraine-Russia news - live: Moscow commanders ‘fleeing Kherson, leaving troops under attack’

    Western experts say Russians running short of munitions, even buying supplies from North Korea