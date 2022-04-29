China Food Service Market Analysis Report 2022: Light Meal, Fast Food, Snack, and Japanese Cuisine Gaining Momentum in the Industry

DUBLIN, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Food Service Market, Share, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China Food Service Market will reach US$ 914.09 Billion by 2027

China has the fastest-growing foodservice market in Asia. China per capita income in more than 10K and its growing year on year, so eating out is becoming a common norm.

Besides, China is readily adapting to the development more quickly through a more diversified and comprehensive business scope and traditional food delivery methods reform. Remarkably, the market demand for food services is increasing since its citizens are looking for a more convenient life, which implies that the future will also have a broader food service market.



Chinese Foodservice Industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2027

Over the years, with the rapid economic growth and the continuous improvement of residents' income levels, the catering foodservice industry has developed rapidly and achieved a thriving scene in China. Notwithstanding, good consumption patterns in China have changed significantly with improved living standards.

Further, Chinese consumers are increasingly discerning and seek the following qualities when making purchases: confidence in food safety and ingredients' integrity, high quality, excellent nutritional value, better lifestyle through a variety of food and beverages, modern packaging, freshness convenience.



Independent Food Service is dominantly widespread

By Food Sector, there are numerous commercial and non-Commercial restaurants that are targeted initially at expatriates, rich and upper middle class which predominantly include Independent Food Service and Chinese Chained Food Service. As per the analysis, Independent Food services are dominantly widespread.

Remarkably, many social occasions and family celebrations now take place in Chinese Chained Food Service restaurants, boosting traffic in the venues further expected to gain market share in the coming years. Moreover, the widespread trend of socializing in cafes among urban Millennial and, in general, the youngest part of the population is further fuelling the growth of the chained foodservice market.



Full-Service Restaurants holds Lion's Share

By Restaurant Type, Full-Service Restaurants encompasses all sit-down establishments characterized by table service and a relatively higher quality of food than quick-service units, which seek attention from a large consumer base capturing lion's share. Menus in these outlets offer multiple selections and may include breakfast, lunch, and dinner, adding to consumer preferences.

Moreover, restaurants types catalogued in this segment refer to table-service only (wait staff attending customers and taking orders at the tables). It includes fine dining and casual dining restaurants. Food and drink sales are delivered to the consumer by an outlet employee or a third party.



The Light Meal, Fast Food, Snack, and Japanese Cuisine Gaining Momentum in the Industry

By Food Type, the publisher has studied Chinese Cuisine, Light Meal, Fast food, Snack, Western Cuisine, Japanese Cuisine, and other existing in the China foodservice industry. Remarkably, convenience food types such as light meals, fast food, snack, and Japanese cuisine are no longer considered a convenience, but they are most sought-after variants.

Notwithstanding, time dedicated to meals is reduced, with a consequent increase in the consumption of snacks and pre-packaged products that can be consumed on any occasion are adding up to the market for the variants mentioned above. As per the Analysis, China Food Service Market Size was US$ 579.07 Billion in 2021.



COVID-19 Impact on China Foodservice Restaurant Market

The foodservice segment has undergone a constant decrease in 2020 due to the pandemic. However, with the steady recovery from the pandemic, the Chinese millennial became more confident and felt safe to attend restaurants with proper precautionary measures. During a health and economic crisis, the purchase of local products is a highly significant element for Chinese consumers.

Despite financial difficulties in numerous families, the quality of food products remained undisputed and preferred. Remarkably, during the lockdown, 100% home delivery had seen tremendous growth; however, as dine-out reopened, the situation returned to balance.



Competitive Landscape

Remarkably, global players are expected to hold a prominent share, as there is an increased inclination toward pizza and other fast food. The Chinese foodservice industry is highly fragmented, with numerous players.

Few players who hold a prominent market share are

Starbucks Corp.

Papa John's International Inc.

Domino's Pizza Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Tim Hortons

Jollibee Foods Corp.

Ajisen (China) Holdings Limited

YUM! Brands Inc.

China Quanjude (Group) Co. Ltd.

Yoshinoya Holdings Co., Ltd.

