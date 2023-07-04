China Forex Regulator’s Foreign Funds Seen Topping $1.5 Trillion

(Bloomberg) -- China’s foreign exchange regulator controls investment funds with overseas assets worth at least $1.5 trillion, some three times larger than those under the country’s flagship sovereign wealth fund.

That’s according to Zoe Zongyuan Liu, the author of Sovereign Funds: How the Communist Party of China Finances Its Global Ambitions. The book argues there should be greater focus on China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange, or SAFE, in assessments of China’s geo-economic strategy.

SAFE’S director is Pan Gongsheng, who this month was made the Communist Party chief of the People’s Bank of China and is widely seen as next in line to become its governor — a move that brings further attention to the agency’s governance of foreign exchange market activity. Liu said Pan has had a “clear track record” of supporting the diversification of foreign exchange reserves management.

SAFE is formally under the PBOC’s control, though its director is ranked as a vice-minister in China’s government, giving the body some autonomy.

The agency made $1.5 trillion in contributions to vehicles such as the Silk Road Fund, the China-LAC Industrial Cooperation Investment Fund and the China-Africa Fund for Industrial Cooperation between 2007 and 2020, according to Liu’s research. Its assets under management are likely much larger due to rising market values since then, she added.

The funds, which are shrouded in secrecy, were set up as SAFE worked to diversify its foreign exchange holdings away from US government securities. They also help Beijing shape the global economic environment by allowing it to take stakes in companies in strategic sectors.

By acting at the firm level to take equity stakes, Beijing can “secure access to the overseas markets, resources, and technologies necessary to propel its economy,” Liu said.

The SAFE-administered funds are larger than the overseas assets held by China’s flagship sovereign wealth fund, the China Investment Corporation. The CIC’s funds total between $365-460 billion, according to Liu, who added that estimates of China’s sovereign wealth holdings often overlook the CIC’s large domestic holdings in Chinese banks.

SAFE’s fund investments could explain why China’s official reserve holdings have remained stable at around $3 trillion in recent years, despite China running a large trade surplus. The full value of those funds is not reflected in China’s reporting of its foreign exchange reserves, as only liquid assets count toward that total.

SAFE’s move to establish overseas investment funds was partly due to an intergovernmental rivalry with China’s Ministry of Finance. That ministry was seen as having more sway over the CIC when it was established in 2007, according to Liu.

The SAFE-administered funds have focused on advanced economies such as the UK, along with industrial sectors, according to Liu. The SAFE-backed Silk Road Fund helped finance China’s Sinochem when it acquired a large stake in Italian tire-maker Pirelli & C. SpA, for example.

As the US and European governments become more wary of Chinese state-backed investment, SAFE funds have been making inroads elsewhere. The Silk Road Fund invested $12.4 billion to acquire a stake in Aramco Oil Pipelines Co. in 2021, and has taken stakes in Indonesian pharmaceutical firms.

The funds carry risks for China as they are vulnerable to sanctions. “Most of these funds’ assets reside within the jurisdiction of the United States and its allies,” Liu said. “These assets could become a strategic vulnerability.”

Compared to the CIC, “SAFE’s funds are far bigger and should get more attention,” said Brad Setser, who researches global financial flows at the US Council on Foreign Relations.

Setser, who is also a former US trade and Treasury official, also said those funds can act as a “sink” for foreign exchange sometimes acquired as the result of the Chinese central bank’s intervention in currency markets.

While its often fair not to count the funds as reserves, Setser argued Beijing should be more transparent about its funds. “China should separately report all of the foreign currency assets held by the PBOC, including its foreign currency funding of state banks and investment funds,” he said.

