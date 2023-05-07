U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,136.25
    +75.03 (+1.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,674.38
    +546.64 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,235.41
    +269.01 (+2.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,759.88
    +41.07 (+2.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.32
    +2.76 (+4.03%)
     

  • Gold

    2,024.90
    -30.80 (-1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    25.93
    -0.30 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1023
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4460
    +0.0950 (+2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2630
    +0.0058 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8190
    +0.6040 (+0.45%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,892.23
    -552.49 (-1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.85
    +13.06 (+2.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,778.38
    +75.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,157.95
    +34.75 (+0.12%)
     
RECAP:

Yahoo Finance's comprehensive coverage of the Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting

China forex reserves rise to $3.205 trln in April

2
Reuters
·1 min read
Illustration shows U.S. dollar and Chinese Yuan banknotes

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange reserves rose more than expected in April, official data showed on Sunday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies.

The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - rose $21 billion to $3.205 trillion last month, compared with $3.192 trillion tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.184 trillion in March.

The yuan fell 0.63% against the dollar in April, while the dollar last month fell 0.94% against a basket of other major currencies.

China held 66.76 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of April, rising from 66.50 million ounces at end-March.

The value of China's gold reserves rose to $132.35 billion at the end of April from $131.65 billion at the end-March.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Laurie Chen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)