The China Fund, Inc. Announces Postponement of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

·1 min read
In this article:
  • CHN

BOSTON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CHN) (the "Fund") announced on March 21, 2022, that the Fund's annual stockholder meeting scheduled to be held on March 23, 2022, will be postponed, until further notice, to ensure materials mailed to shareholders contain all necessary and relevant information. A new record date for determining the shareholders entitled to notice of, and to attend and vote at the meeting will be established and announced in the coming weeks.

The Fund is a closed-end management investment company with the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities (i) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is the People's Republic of China ("China"), or (ii) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is outside of China, or constituting direct equity investments in companies organized outside of China, that in both cases derive at least 50% of their revenues from goods and services sold or produced, or have at least 50% of their assets, in China. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CHN."

For further information regarding the Fund and the Fund's holdings, please call (888)-CHN-CALL or visit the Fund's website at www.chinafundinc.com.

