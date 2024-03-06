China government bond yields plumb lows after PBOC comments

(Updates prices at 1000 GMT)

SHANGHAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Chinese government bond yields declined on Wednesday with the 10-year yield falling to a 22-year low on expectations that authorities will keep monetary conditions easy as they aim to revive domestic consumption and meet economic growth targets.

The 10-year government bond yield fell to 2.283%, the lowest since April 2002. The yield has fallen 27 basis points from levels of 2.55% at the end of January.

At its annual National People's Congress (NPC), which started on Tuesday, China announced a 2024 economic growth target of around 5%, a tight fiscal deficit target of 3% of GDP and plans to keep fiscal policy "pro-active".

Expectations are for monetary policy also to be supportive. Many analysts have described the 5% target as ambitious if there isn't more stimulus.

People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng said in a press conference on Wednesday that there is room to further cut banks' reserve requirements.

Pan's comments spurred investors' expectations for further cuts in bank reserve ratios and improved funding conditions and pushed yields lower across the curve, said Zou Wang, an investment director at Shanghai Anfang Private Fund Management.

The 30-year government bond yield fell to a record low of 2.4375%, according to brokers' quotes from platform Dealing Matrix.

Yields in the world's second-largest economy have fallen steadily after China's benchmark lending rates were cut sharply last month.

The rush into bonds has pushed 10-year yields below rates on the central bank's lending facility and caused spreads between 10 and 1-year bonds to shrink by 10 basis points in two weeks.

At the NPC, China also announced plans to issue 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) of special ultra-long term treasury bonds, which are not included in the budget.

These ultra-long term special bonds will support technological innovation, energy security and other areas, the head of the state planner National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) told a news conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

Societe Generale analysts said that decision to issue more ultra-long bonds, possibly for the next few years, meant the current strong domestic

appetite

for bonds with tenors of 30-years and more "is likely to diminish from this point onwards". (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue, Vidya Ranganathan and Toby Chopra)