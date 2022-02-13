China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) shareholders have earned a 71% return over the last year

It hasn't been the best quarter for China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 22% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been pleasing. Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 71%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

China Green Agriculture wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year China Green Agriculture saw its revenue grow by 2.7%. That's not great considering the company is losing money. In keeping with the revenue growth, the share price gained 71% in that time. That's not a standout result, but it is solid - much like the level of revenue growth. It could be worth keeping an eye on this one, especially if growth accelerates.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that China Green Agriculture shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 71% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 8% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand China Green Agriculture better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for China Green Agriculture you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

