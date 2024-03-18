China’s Growth Bump May Dent Urgency for More Stimulus

(Bloomberg) -- China’s strong factory output and investment growth at the start of the year raised doubts over how soon policymakers will step up support still needed to boost demand and reach an ambitious growth target.

Industrial output rose 7% in January-February from the same period a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday, much faster than economist estimates. Growth in fixed-asset investment accelerated to 4.2%, also stronger than forecasts. Retail sales increased 5.5%, roughly in line with projections.

“With the recovery in these data, policymakers will likely not see the need to do more than what they plan to do,” said Michelle Lam, Greater China economist at Societe Generale SA. It will take a “much bigger slowdown” for authorities to shift their policy focus to stimulating household income and spending to support consumption, she said.

The strong industrial and investment figures add to evidence that some parts of the world’s second-largest economy are gaining traction after policymakers ramped up stimulus late last year. Earlier, export growth exceeded expectations.

The data may also weaken the case for policymakers to loosen monetary policy and lessen the impetus to campaign for domestic consumption to drive growth more, according to analysts. Investors are looking for clues on how the government intends to build and sustain momentum to reach a growth target of around 5% — a goal similar to last year’s but harder to attain given a less favorable comparison base.

The urban jobless rate rose to 5.3% from 5.1% as of December, reflecting a gloomy labor market that’s weighing on domestic demand. The property sector remained a major drag on the economy, with investment falling 9% and housing sales plunging 33% by value in the January-February period from a year ago.

“Better-than-expected Jan-Feb data conceals hidden risks. The government still needs to ramp up policy support and focus on additional tools to stabilize housing demand,” said Carlos Casanova, senior Asia economist at Union Bancaire Privee in Hong Kong.

The benchmark CSI 300 Index rose 0.5% paring earlier gains of as much as 0.8%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprise Index also lost most of its advance to be up 0.3%. The yuan was little changed in both onshore and offshore markets. The 10-year bond was unchanged from Friday.

“The economy kept rebounding and improving in January and February with various policies taking effect. But we also need to see that the external environment is increasingly complex, grim and uncertain, and the problem of insufficient domestic demand still remains,” the NBS said in a statement accompanying the release.

Consumer and business confidence is still weighed by uncertain income outlook. Manufacturing overcapacity is growing, fueling tensions with trade partners and casting a cloud on the export outlook.

Consumer prices rose in February for the first time in five months, but the rebound was largely helped by a spending spree during the Lunar New Year holiday and is likely short-lived, analysts said.

Beijing has sweetened its fiscal package, embarking on a program to sell ultra-long special sovereign bonds in 2024 and in the years to come. China is also fleshing out a plan to upgrade industrial equipment and boost household spending in consumer goods, pledging to help fund the program possibly worth hundreds of billions of yuan with budget money.

The People’s Bank of China has maintained a loose monetary policy stance, with Governor Pan Gongsheng flagging a willingness to inject more liquidity to support growth when necessary.

“It’s a still patchy picture — the growth in private investment was marginal and consumption slowed and undershot expectations. The bottom line — the recovery is fragile and requires more policy support.”

— Chang Shu and Eric Zhu, economists

However, the boost from the government’s on-balance-sheet spending will be offset by its separate campaign to rein in local debt risks. The central bank’s scope for more interest rate cuts is also limited by a wide yield gap with the US and low profit margins at Chinese banks.

Bruce Pang, chief economist for Greater China at Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., expects the government to use mainly fiscal policy to bolster growth in the coming months with monetary policy playing a supporting role.

“The necessity for rate cut and RRR cut has declined somewhat in the near term,” Pang said, referring to the amount of cash banks have to keep in reserve.

The PBOC last week held the rate on its one-year policy loans steady and drained cash from the banking system via the tool for the first time since November 2022.

The NBS doesn’t provide figures for January alone. It releases only combined readings for the first two months of each year to smooth out volatility from the Lunar New Year holiday, which shuts down most factories and businesses and can fall on either month in any given year.

