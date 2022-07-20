U.S. markets open in 9 hours 28 minutes

China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair 2022 Concluded on July 11, Stabilizing Industrial Chains and Supply Chains

·2 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair ("CBD Fair (Guangzhou)" and "the Fair") was back from July 8 to 11, bringing together the design, decoration, and construction professionals to visit a vast exposure of the latest products and services. The 24th CBD Fair (Guangzhou) features top-notch companies from various segments of the home construction and decoration industry and continues to serve as the industry bellwether that plays an essential role in fueling and transforming the development of the sector.

CBD Fair 2022 built on its previous success to continue establishing itself as the world's NO.1 trade fair in the industry. The largest offline expo of the year held in China saw a plethora of milestones in terms of the scale and number of attendees, hosting 80 high-end forums and welcoming over 120,000 professional visitors over the four days. With an exhibition hall spanning over 300,000 square meters, the mega trade show attracted more than 1,200 companies that showcased solutions, products, and services that cover the entire supply chain, driving the growth of China's domestic market.

With holistic upgrades for its four main exhibition areas that provide innovative designs as well as customized, smart, and systematic solutions, CBD Fair raised the bar on safety, hygiene, and high-quality event experiences. The Fair also organized 30 designed-dedicated exhibitions, forums, and salons, creating a platform designed to share innovative ideas and foster creative exchange among designers.

Targeting the needs of exhibitors who are seeking to expand their distributors and franchisees networks, CBD Fair 2022 also launched a new initiative that invited around 20 top-tier marketplaces to bring more distributors and franchisees to the exhibition.

In addition to displaying the latest industry innovations and boosting business opportunities, CBD Fair 2022 is also instrumental in rejuvenating economic development in the post-pandemic world. The home construction and decoration industry is a pillar of China's economic development given its industrial chains cover manufacturing, building, consumption, and circulation, accounting for a substantial proportion of China's economic growth. The rapid and full recovery of the key industry players is critical for supply chain stability. The Fair helps China maintain a strong economic momentum by accelerating the work and production resumption of the businesses that are essential for the country's economic rebound.

