U.S. markets open in 7 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,953.25
    +15.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,907.00
    +116.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,314.75
    +40.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.60
    +5.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.88
    -0.34 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.40
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0244
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.50
    -0.80 (-3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2030
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.9490
    -0.2210 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,386.49
    +1,370.16 (+6.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.60
    +31.75 (+6.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.28
    +73.04 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,648.30
    +686.62 (+2.55%)
     

China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair 2022 Concluded on July 11, Stabilizing Industrial Chains and Supply Chains

·2 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair ("CBD Fair (Guangzhou)" and "the Fair") was back from July 8 to 11, bringing together the design, decoration, and construction professionals to visit a vast exposure of the latest products and services. The 24th CBD Fair (Guangzhou) features top-notch companies from various segments of the home construction and decoration industry and continues to serve as the industry bellwether that plays an essential role in fueling and transforming the development of the sector.

(PRNewsfoto/CBD Fair)
(PRNewsfoto/CBD Fair)

CBD Fair 2022 built on its previous success to continue establishing itself as the world's NO.1 trade fair in the industry. The largest offline expo of the year held in China saw a plethora of milestones in terms of the scale and number of attendees, hosting 80 high-end forums and welcoming over 120,000 professional visitors over the four days. With an exhibition hall spanning over 300,000 square meters, the mega trade show attracted more than 1,200 companies that showcased solutions, products, and services that cover the entire supply chain, driving the growth of China's domestic market.

With holistic upgrades for its four main exhibition areas that provide innovative designs as well as customized, smart, and systematic solutions, CBD Fair raised the bar on safety, hygiene, and high-quality event experiences. The Fair also organized 30 designed-dedicated exhibitions, forums, and salons, creating a platform designed to share innovative ideas and foster creative exchange among designers.

Targeting the needs of exhibitors who are seeking to expand their distributors and franchisees networks, CBD Fair 2022 also launched a new initiative that invited around 20 top-tier marketplaces to bring more distributors and franchisees to the exhibition.

In addition to displaying the latest industry innovations and boosting business opportunities, CBD Fair 2022 is also instrumental in rejuvenating economic development in the post-pandemic world. The home construction and decoration industry is a pillar of China's economic development given its industrial chains cover manufacturing, building, consumption, and circulation, accounting for a substantial proportion of China's economic growth. The rapid and full recovery of the key industry players is critical for supply chain stability. The Fair helps China maintain a strong economic momentum by accelerating the work and production resumption of the businesses that are essential for the country's economic rebound.

SOURCE CBD Fair

Recommended Stories

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Gazprom Poised to Restart Gas Flows Through Nord Stream

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC is poised to restart gas exports through its Nord Stream pipeline to Europe on Thursday at reduced capacity, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingShipments will resume when maintenance ends on Thursday, but remain below normal after the Russian gas gia

  • Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them?

    When it comes to retirement savings, American workers have a lot of work to do. A recent Insured Retirement Institute survey found that workers between ages of 40 and 73 have insufficient retirement savings to cover their income needs, and they … Continue reading → The post Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Judge Rules Twitter Can Expedite Its Lawsuit Against Elon Musk

    Elon Musk was dealt a blow Tuesday when a Delaware court ruled that Twitter can expedite a trial against him, beginning in October.

  • SEC’s Gensler Says It’s Unclear If China Will Avoid Delistings

    (Bloomberg) -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler says it’s unclear if American and Chinese authorities will reach a deal to avoid the delisting of some 200 companies from US stock exchanges. Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingGensler said on Tuesday during an interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Balanc

  • Fracking Growth ‘Almost Impossible’ This Year, Halliburton Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co. warned oil companies that don’t have fracking equipment leased for new wells that they’re probably out of luck for at least the rest of this year.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingSupply-chain snarls mean oilfield-service providers like Halliburton can’t expand fracking fleets any time soon

  • Russia seeking oil payments from India in dirhams - sources, document

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Russia is seeking payment in United Arab Emirates dirhams for oil exports to some Indian customers, three sources said and a document showed, as Moscow moves away from the U.S. dollar to insulate itself from the effects of Western sanctions. Russia has been hit by a slew of sanctions from the United States and its allies over its invasion of Ukraine in late February, which it terms a "special military operation". An invoice seen by Reuters shows the bill for supplying oil to one refiner is calculated in dollars while payment is requested in dirhams.

  • Are Oil Prices Set To Rally Once Again?

    While current volatility makes oil price forecasts difficult, the recent return above $100 suggests markets may once again be focused on fundamentals

  • Vital Russian Gas Supplies to Europe Aren’t Expected to Restart, Says European Commission

    Europe is working on contingency plans for the possibility that the Nord Stream pipeline won’t return to operation.

  • GE Aviation to change name ahead of General Electric split

    Evendale-based GE Aviation will change its name when its parent company General Electric splits into three publicly traded companies.

  • China Plans Iron Ore Giant to Assert Market Control

    (Bloomberg) -- China has formally created a state-backed iron ore company that’s expected to oversee everything from massive mine investments in West Africa to buying the steelmaking material from global suppliers.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskA company called Chi

  • Oil Stocks: Halliburton Climbs On Earnings Beat; More Field Service Giants To Report

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • Guyana races against the clock to bank its oil bonanza

    For the poor, small South American country of Guyana, there's no time like the present when it comes to reaping the rewards of its offshore oil jackpot. With sky-high oil prices, a transition to renewable energy on the horizon and 750,000 citizens desperate for better lives, Guyana is putting its foot on the gas to exploit it vast oil reserves, even if that means sacrificing some longer-term gains. Already locked into contracts with oil firms that have been criticized for being too one-sided, Guyana had hopes of setting up a state-run oil company to manage the next development phase and conduct its own seismic surveys of unexplored fields - all with the aim of securing the best possible return.

  • China Deepens Its Dependence on Coal by Speeding up Approvals

    (Bloomberg) -- China has been speeding up approvals for new coal-fired power plants amid increasing risks of electricity shortages, according to research from Greenpeace.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingAdding generation capacity for its mainstay fuel has been a tried-and-true strategy for China during its rapid economi

  • How the metaverse is looking to transform the workplace with virtual reality technology

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita interviews BCG Global Head of Luxury Sara Willersdorf and other experts during a special report on the metaverse and how it may affect the office experience.

  • China corruption: executive who oversaw country's main semiconductor industry fund under investigation

    The former chief executive at the company that manages China's main semiconductor industry investment fund has been put under investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), the country's top anti-corruption watchdog. The investigation of Lu Jun, who stepped down as head of investment firm Sino IC Capital in late 2020, was announced by the CCDI in a post on its website last Friday. CCDI, the highest internal control institution of China's Communist Party, did not mentio

  • How to Invest in the Lithium That's Driving the EV Market

    Perhaps most importantly, lithium has become a dominant material in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, and as millions of units are expected to be sold each year, demand for the metal may increase significantly. While it's not as valuable as precious metals like gold and silver, lithium is a sought-after metal for industrial uses. The world's biggest consumer of lithium is China, where companies use the metal to create batteries that power devices including mobile phones and scooters.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 3M's earplug-liability case began as a small patent fight with rival, report says

    The mountain of legal cases facing 3M Co. over its military-grade earplugs — it's facing tens of thousands of lawsuits from veterans and potentially more than $1 billion in liability — may have its roots in a much smaller intellectual property fight with another earplug maker.