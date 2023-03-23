U.S. markets open in 8 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,989.00
    +18.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,398.00
    +140.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,770.25
    +63.25 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,755.30
    +14.30 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.15
    -0.75 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,978.90
    +29.30 (+1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.12
    +0.33 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0912
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.26
    +0.88 (+4.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2329
    +0.0063 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6900
    -0.6940 (-0.53%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,410.12
    -887.79 (-3.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    597.66
    -18.28 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    +30.62 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,417.32
    -49.29 (-0.18%)
     

China Hawks Dine on Seared Branzino And Lament Threat to US

Lizette Chapman, Anna Edgerton and Alex Barinka
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Peter Thiel likened US-China ties to a codependent marriage and lamented the rise of TikTok at a dinner for venture capitalists and lawmakers a day before the app’s chief executive testifies on Capitol Hill.

Thiel compared the Chinese-owned app to homelessness — “a really obvious problem,” as he put it — in a brief speech to the guests. The event was hosted by the Hill & Valley Forum, a group backed by Thiel and Vinod Khosla’s venture capital firms that brings together power players from Washington and Silicon Valley.

The aim of the group — some of whom have a financial interest in TikTok’s competitors and emerging AI startups — was to press home the urgency of the China threat to lawmakers whose anti-Beijing rhetoric is already running high.

Milling around the cocktail hour, tech executives mingled with Washington’s policy elite, including House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr, a frequent TikTok critic, was also on the guest list, among numerous other lawmakers, think-tank analysts and tech financiers.

AI startup founders chatted with lobbyists, asking, “Are you from the Hill or the Valley?” One group of guests advocated for a kind of national guard of technology, ready to address any threat, be it a global pandemic or a cyber-attack from China.

Read more: TikTok CEO Chew Set to Enter a Washington Fight He Can’t Win

From cocktails, they went to dinner, where the main course was a choice between seared chicken with kaffir lime or seared branzino with champagne and yuzu sauce. Dessert was a lemon meringue mousse tower.

While the organizers said the dinner timing was coincidental, it took place less than a day before TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Chew testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, where he’s set to face hostile questioning from lawmakers who see the app as a grave threat to US national security. Critics point to the risk that Beijing can gain access to data hoovered up by the app, which is owned by ByteDance Ltd., one of China’s largest internet companies.

Thiel hit on familiar themes in a brief speech at the start of the dinner, citing Apple Inc.’s deep ties to China and lamenting that Silicon Valley no longer focuses on “the hard technologies.” He compared the US-China relationship to “sort of a bad form of codependency” and said “it doesn’t help in a codependent relationship to have endless talk therapy.”

Thiel, whose net worth the Bloomberg Billionaires Index puts at $8.2 billion, compared TikTok to homelessness in the US.

“It’s kind of embarrassing we can’t solve it in our cities, and we should have solved it a long time ago,” he said. “At the same time, there’s also a risk that like the homeless problem has become an all-purpose excuse for not doing anything about anything else.”

Khosla, following Thiel, warned it was time for the US and Western allies to cement their technological superiority over China, saying the world wasn’t paying enough attention to what had become “much more of a winner-take-all economy.”

“The really scary technology is AI technology,” he said, warning that whoever dominates it will have “huge economic power.”

--With assistance from Annmarie Hordern.

